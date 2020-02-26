The Cody youth wrestling club recently hosted the Buffalo Bill Showdown.
Results:
6U: Jackson Miears (36 pounds) placed first; Rennan Moss (40) did not place; Nathanael Tuten (40) did not place; Colton Fauber (40) did not place; Riley Posey (40) did not place; Roscoe Whitford (43) did not place; Ryder Gideon (43) did not place; Peter Ivanoff (43) place unknown; Joseph Ivanoff (43) placed fourth; Lee Dunnam (43) second; Roman Haukaas (43) did not place; Chace Merritt (45) placed fifth; Tanner White (49) placed fifth; Tyce Grant (49) placed sixth; Eli Gideon placed (49) third; Nixon McGowan (49) did not place; Zayn Khan (53-56) placed second.
8U: Coleson Schubert (43) placed fourth; Guy Burr (53) did not place; Walter Geer (53) did not place; Dean Dunnam (53) did not place; Dominic Glass (53) did not place; John Sitz (56) did not place; Liam Vorster (56) did not place; Jax Finley (56) placed sixth; Gabriel Tuten (56) did not place; Owen Avery (62) did not place; Karder Medina (62) did not place; Jordyn White (70) did not place; David Buckles (70) did not place; Braxton Hensley (70) did not place; Bryton Grant (70) placed 1st; Luke Ryzewicz (70) did not place; Caysin Lewis (85) placed 4th; Isaac Kosmann (85) placed 5th; Bryton Grant (85) placed 1st; Owen Morgan (85+) placed 2nd.
10U: Julian Haskins (49) placed 5th; Wesley Dunnam (56) placed 6th; Callen Schubert (59) did not place; Isiah Doane (63) placed 2nd; Joshuah Hernandez (63) placed 1st; Nicolas Gillet (67) placed 6th; Matthew Wenke (67) did not place; Kayson Grant (67) placed 1st; Halle Avery (71) did not place; Kayson Grant (71) placed 1st; Kaleb Hill (77) placed 5th; Josephine Becker (93) placed 3rd.
12U: Bobby Hernandez Jr. (63) placed 2nd; Tevyn Bates (67) placed 5th; Lance Baggs (67) placed 4th; Jonah Schulz (70) placed 5th; Chase Schubert (70) placed 6th; Jaxson French (70) placed 6th; Thomas Sitz (82) placed 2nd; Kort Sorensen (82) placed 1st; Kannon Grant (86) placed 1st; Gabe Grant (86) placed 2nd; Kannon Grant (92) placed 2nd; Gabe Grant (92) placed 3rd; Breken Haskins (108) did not place; Trent Loran (108) placed 2nd; Charles Becker (160) placed 2nd; Anker Stewart (160) placed 1st.
14U: Lane Torczon (83-84) placed 4th; Landon Schulz (92-97) placed 5th; Taylor Baggs (92-97) placed 1st; Trey Smith (102) placed 1st; Alex Sitz (102) placed 5th; Ashten Hubbs (110) did not place; Kash Merritt (114-119) placed 1st; Anker Stewart (149) placed 5th; Zac Barton (187-194) placed 3rd; Logan Barton (187-194) placed 4th; Lucas Loran (187-194) placed 5th.
16U: Kash Merritt (113-120) placed 2nd; Shayne Maxwell (126-140) placed 1st; Dillon Bullock (170-182) placed 3rd.
Worland results
6U: Jackson Miears (36 pounds) first; Colton Fauber (40) third; Ryder Gideon (45) fifth; Eli Gideon (49) fourth; Tyce Grant (49) third;
8U: Walter Geer (53) fifth; John Sitz (56) third; Jax Finley (56) second; Bryton Grant (70) first; Stevie French (70) fifth; Caysin Lewis (85) fourth; Isaac Kosmann (85) first.
10U: Nicolas Gillett (67) second; Kayson Grant (71-74) first; Josephine Becker (93) third.
12U: Tevyn Bates (67) second; Kort Sorensen (82) first; Gabe Grant (86-90) first; Thomas Sitz (86-90) fourth; Trent Loran (108-111) second; Charles Becker (135-140) second; Anker Stewart (135-140) first.
14U: Alex Sitz (102) third.
16U: Shayne Maxwell (126-132) first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.