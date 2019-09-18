The rescheduled Northwest College rodeo is cancelled and for the first time in Del Nose’s 18-year tenure as coach, the Trappers will go through a season without hosting an event.
“We’re not going to have a rodeo,” Nose said.
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Big Sky Region was supposed to open the 2019-20 season at Cody’s Stampede Park on Sept. 6-7.
But that was postponed due to an outbreak of Vesicular Stomatis Virus leading to a voluntary quarantine.
The replacement NWC rodeo was going to happen Oct. 3-4 instead, but has now also been called off.
“Park County is still quarantined,” Nose said.
Instead, the league will double up on some rodeos hosted in Montana communities with two-day events being scored separately. The Trappers will be at Montana State-Northern in Havre this weekend.
The VSV disease afflicts horses with blister-like lesions on the tongue, nose and/or mouth and usually passes within eight days.
Rodeo teams from eight other schools would ordinarily come to town as part of the split-season schedule of five fall rodeos and five spring rodeos.
The Trappers, who have some holdovers, but numerous new competitors, competed in an adjusted season opener at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont., last weekend.
The men placed second to Montana State, 710-550. The women did not have a scoring team.
“Montana State is loaded. We had a good day, but it could have been better,” Nose said of his team.
Saddle bronc was a particular strength with Clancy Glenn winning, Kade Bruno finishing second and Cody Weeks sixth.
“I was very happy with that,” Nose said.
Northwest went 3(tie)-5-7 in bull riding behind Bruno, Justin Ketzenberg and Travis Hecht.
Paden Woolstenhume grabbed sixth in steer wrestling and had an eighth-place tie as a team roping header. Partner Kaden Atkinson tied for eighth as a heeler.
Ethan Stensrud took ninth in tie-down roping.
Nose is looking for Bruno, a freshman from Idaho, to become a breakout All-Around performer keeping busy in four events.
“He wants to,” Nose said.
