Despite putting four players in double figures, the Cody boys basketball team lost its fourth straight game to start the season Friday night at Sweitzer Gym, 62-61, to rival Powell before entering a Christmas holiday break from the schedule.

After a steal in the final 10 seconds, the Broncs had two tries to make a bucket and beat the buzzer, but the shots didn't fall.
 
Center Duncan Radakovich had his finest career game with 16 points inside. Freshman Luke Talich pumped in 13 points and junior Caleb Pryor and point guard Coy Novakovich each scored 11 points. However, Novakovich incurred an ankle injury late and could not be on the court at the end.
 
The Broncs next play Jan.7 at Worland.

