Dillon Romero was 3 years old when he tumbled into a hole filled with water in a relative’s backyard in Utah and sunk over his head.
He was swiftly yanked to safety, but the incident quietly scarred him.
“It was something that stuck with him,” mom Lesley said.
As he got older, Romero didn’t complain about the water, he just didn’t go in it. He refused to learn how to swim when his parents urged him, but nor did he talk about why. Seized by such panic and fear, Romero was lucky he could take a shower without hyperventilating.
Romero became a competitive shooter. He dabbled in Nordic skiing. He played high school tennis.
Then one day in the fall of 2018, his junior year at Cody High School, he came home and announced, “Mom, I went out for swimming.”
This is not how it usually works. A swimmer may be one in a million who joins a team when not even at Minnow level at the YMCA.
In fact, Romero was pretty much at drowning level, flailing-stroke level, gasping-for-breath level when he became a Bronc swimmer last year.
Not only could he not swim a 25-yard length of the Rec Center pool, coach Jason Koperski said at first Romero could not swim 10 feet without stopping. He took a couple of strokes and then grabbed a pool wall.
A year later Romero is no longer merely a curiosity, he is a competitor. In an astounding development for those who saw him when, Romero is swimming fast enough that Koperski can say he has a distant chance of qualifying for the 3A state meet at the end of the season. That would be one for Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.
“It feels good to get up on the blocks and know that I’m playing to win, not just survive,” Romero said.
Maybe not win just yet, but swim another personal record. The first time Romero attempted the 50-yard freestyle, swimming’s shortest event, it took him about 48 seconds to finish. Last Friday on Senior Night at the Rec Center against Worland, his clocking was 28.54 seconds, a new best. Previously, at the Worland Trianuglar, he recorded a 100 time of 1:04.35, a cut of two seconds.
In some ways, this is like the tortoise becoming the hare.
“Dillon is shaving time crazy fast,” Koperski said.
One thing going for Romero, now 17, is that when Koperski first started swimming in sixth grade, he was scared of the water. So he could empathize.
Another thing in Romero’s favor was Marissa Rosenbaum. People told him to take a swim class, but he ended up with a private tutor. A star on the girls team, but also the boys team manager, Rosenbaum was always at the pool and taught Romero swimming fundamentals when Koperski was busy fine-tuning the more advanced swimmers’ techniques.
“I wanted to help him as a friend,” Rosenbaum said. “He could barely put his head in the water.”
And now? “I am very impressed,” she said.
Lickity-split as it all has seemed to travel from don’t-know-how to how-good-can-I-be, conquering interim stages of dread carried some angst.
One drill Koperski assigned swimmers was to sit on the bottom of the pool and hold their breath as long as they could. That was terrifying for Romero, but he did it.
Then there are flip turns. Swimmers cannot go fast if they can’t master the maneuver at the wall.
“The flip turn was a huge adjustment,” Romero said. “Being in the water freaks me out, so being upside down is worse.”
Yet he has deflected each challenge, fighting to overcome his water phobia, learning sound techniques, working hard at practice to get faster.
“I admire his bravery,” Lesley Romero said.
Romero is surrounded by teenage teammates and they don’t speak in terms with such perspective. But those who were present at the inception last season, do marvel at his ascent.
As senior season accelerates to an end, lost time is something Romero knows he cannot make up for racing against swimmers with years of experience.
But how unpredictable life is that Dillon Romero could transfer fear to fun and now he cannot get enough of the water.
