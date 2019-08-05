Brody Wells gave it about a week.
Then, adopting the typical rodeo cowboy stoical attitude, he returned to the arena, trying to pretend the broken bone in his right hand wouldn’t bother him at all.
He is toughing it out for eight seconds at a time at Cody Nite Rodeo, but he is avoiding shaking hands with the traditional hand.
Wells, who just turned 18, and recently graduated from Powell High School, has been a regular competitor all season and can chart his improvement in results.
His high score is 82 in saddle bronc and the nightly rodeo at Stampede Park has turned into a college prep course for him as he prepares to depart for Clarendon College in Texas as a freshman.
“I’m trying to get my form right,” Wells said of improving his riding style. “I’m trying to stay aggressive every night.”
It is said saddle bronc is the classic event in rodeo and fans do love to watch cowboys match up with bucking broncos.
Young cowboys like Wells are common attendees in the Nite Rodeo, gaining experience through repetition. Most rodeo riders following the circuit may compete only once a week. In Cody, they can ride seven nights in a row.
The first group is like football players who have an entire week to dissect what went wrong. The Cody Nite guys are like baseball players who have no time to dwell on a mistake because there is another game the next day.
Wells translated his 82 ride as, “You did something right. I want to be the best bronc rider I can be.”
Performing often in front of 1,000 fans at a time is also helpful in calming nerves and getting used to the pressure, Wells said. Going every night means you get used to those outside elements.
“In a lot of places kids can only get on once a week and it takes an hour to drive there,” Wells said.
Wells will travel nearly 1,000 miles to compete for a two-year school in Texas, when he could have stayed home and rodeoed for Northwest College down the street.
“I like it here,” Wells said. “But I want to see other stuff. I want to go see another part of the country.”
Clarendon coach Bret Franks worked with Wells at local clinics this summer. And Wells said he was also helped considerably by retired star rider Heath Ford in those programs.
Wells has been wearing a slip-on, slip-off black brace on his hand since being injured a couple of weeks ago. He sat out about a week.
Pointing to the bone right where the thumb connects to the hand, he said he doesn’t even know how it happened.
“I must have hit it on the saddle, or a pick-up man trying to get off,” Wells said. “Something in here is broken.”
Doctors recommended taking more time off from rodeo. But rodeo cowboys are notoriously bad listeners when it comes to absorbing such advice.
Wells is following his own recovery program. A lot of ice, Ibuprofen and apparently a lot of groaning. The medical profession would prefer to substitute the word rest for the last item.
