The Cody boys basketball team was its worst enemy on Friday night, falling 49-29 to Kelly Walsh. Turnovers and poor shooting plagued the Broncs throughout the night, held from a single 3-point make.
Hunter Hays led the Broncs (6-11, 2-2) with eight points while Duncan Radakovich chipped in seven.
Cody kept it close in the first half but could no longer contain the Trojans (11-6, 3-1) after the break, as Kelly Walsh matched their first half point total in the third quarter alone.
The Broncs fell behind 12-4 to start but a Tristan Blatt bank shot helped Cody finish the first on a strong note.
Coy Novakovich then hit a floater to bring the Broncs within two at 4:55.
Both teams went cold from there, with no points scored over the next 3:02.
Blatt did brake the skid with a free throw to cut the deficit to 12-11 at 1:43 in the second but Cody would get no closer than that.
Kelly Walsh took a 17-13 lead into the half.
Although the Broncs couldn’t find the bottom of the hoop early they did manage to draw nine fouls in the first half. Unfortunately they couldn’t capitalize from the charity stripe either, shooting 5-for-12.
Radakovich and Blatt led the Broncs with four points apiece at the half.
It was in the third the wheels started to fall off for the Broncs, held without a single field goal in that quarter and outscored 17-1, frazzled by the Trojan’s zone defense.
After two consecutive Broncs turnovers leading to Trojan fast breaks, Kelly Walsh was up 32-14
The Trojans continued rolling in the fourth, taking a game-high 28-point lead.
A Radakovich hook shot seemed to give the Broncs some offensive rhythm halfway through the fourth, followed by two Hays free throws and a layup. Cody outscored Kelly Walsh 14-6 to finish the game.
Both teams cleared their benches in the last minute and a Tristan Dollard layup garnered the loudest cheer of the night from Broncs fans.
Cody was 13-for-23 from the free throw line while Kelly Walsh shot 4-for-10.
The Broncs will try to end their three game losing streak on the road against Rock Springs (6-12, 2-1) 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will have important implications for playoff seeding, as only two more regular season games remain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.