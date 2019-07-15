The softball middle league is a place for learning, where players take on more aspects of the game.
They start pitching, catching and, occasionally, performing ballet moves in the outfield.
“We work on the fundamentals,” said Carol Nielsen, coach for the Sprague Roofing squad. “How to field, where to throw, as well as running and swings.”
A game in mid-June had Sprague Roofing facing off against Sage Civil Engineering. The teams also faced off against threatening clouds, with drops occasionally falling on the field.
The pitching duties during the game are not easy, with coaches taking over if the player on the mound isn’t quite able to get the ball through the strike zone.
The game ran fairly smoothly, though there was a little bit of confusion over an unforced run. It led to a comical scene at second base, with one player gingerly tapping the other with the ball.
One entertaining sideshow to the game was the chants from the dugout. Players stood on the benches and hung from the chain-link fence while belting out “thunderation” and other softball staples.
Various parts of the game were favorites for the players. Brenika Frandsen has been playing since lower league.
“My favorite spot is catcher,” she said. “You have to get your head in the game and have total concentration on the ball.”
Breckin Lien is a third-year participant in softball. She plays for Sage Civil Engineering.
“I like all the outfield positions,” she said. “I especially like first base, because the ball comes to you so often.”
For Josie Becker, batting is the best part.
“It’s funner than just standing out there waiting for the ball to come to you,” she said.
Third base didn’t get much love.
“It just seems boring,” Mallory Donham said.
Equipment management was an important part of the game, with the catcher being suited up by a coach before each time in the field. Face guards were also a popular accessory for many players.
The middle league wrapped up its season with two days of tournament play in late June.
