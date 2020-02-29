Charlie Beaudrie captured his third state wrestling title Saturday in Casper and helped the Broncs finish sixth at the 3A State Wrestling Championships.
Beaudrie defeated David Walker of Star Valley 11-5 in the 182 pound championship match to win his third straight state title.
Zain Fitzgerald finished second to Kale Corley of Newcastle/Upton at 138 pounds, losing by fall in 3:12, earning his second runner-up finish in three years.
Brady Deming finished fourth at 145 pounds, losing to Kale Johnston of Star Valley 5-2 in the third-place match.
Grayson Beaudrie pinned Hunter Gines of Lyman in 38 seconds to finish fifth at 170 pounds, and Jeff Williams pinned Dallas Oliver of Powell in 34 seconds, finishing fifth at 285 pounds.
