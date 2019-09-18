The emotion was so high for the epic 32-30 game it nearly overshadowed winning their own tournament and staying unbeaten.
“We never, ever have gone that far in a set,” said junior Abby May of the game in the middle of the Meeteetse volleyball team’s 25-21, 32-30, 25-23 victory over Basin in the championship of the Meeteetse Invitational last Saturday.
The Lady Longhorns won three matches and split another and stand at 11-0-1 for the season.
“That was such an intense game,” said Amanda Cooley of the 32-30 score.
Even when it was over, it took some time to come down.
“I thought, ‘Wow,’” Cooley said. “‘I still feel sick to my stomach.’ There was so much adrenaline.”
Meeteetse defeated St. Stephens 21-11, 21-9 and split with Basin 15-21, 21-17 Friday. Before edging Basin for the title, the Longhorns beat Burlington 21-7, 21-14 Saturday.
It is rare for a set designed to go to 21 points to reach 32 in a win-by-two format.
“The final game against Basin was very exciting,” Meeteetse coach Kelsey Scolari said. “Not every day do teams rally up to 32 points. The girls showed a lot of grit in playing each set to the end.”
That was basically the longest set most, if not all, members of the team had ever played.
“The whole time we were playing, it was back and forth,” said Sammy May, Abby’s sister. “They’d score points and then we would come back. I’m really happy the way the weekend went. I’m really happy we won.”
Winning and happiness have been linked for the Longhorns all year.
Meeteetse started the 2019 season by winning the Big Horn Basin Tournament. Scolari said while this is the second time one of her teams has won its home tournament, none have won two tournaments in the same season.
Last year’s group finished 24-9 and believed it should have gone farther in post-season playoffs. This year’s team is out to prove it.
“I know we’re all proud of each other,” Sammy May said. “This is the best we’ve worked together. It seems we flow together.”
Chemistry, on the court and off, from passing during matches, to hanging out together when they are over, has forged tight bonds.
“We’re all really good friends off the court,” Abby May said.
Cooley may have invented a term for the communication relationships.
“This is one of the teamiest teams I’ve ever been on,” she said. “I’m so grateful for this team.”
While adding “There’s nothing wrong with that,” Cooley said of being unbeaten at this juncture of the year, there will come a time the Longhorns lose and the response will define the character of the club.
It is OK if it doesn’t happen quite yet, though, as Meeteetse prepares to meet Dubois and St. Stephens on the road this weekend.
“I think we started the season at a high level and we’ve been continuing at that level,” Cooley said.
