Cody’s college athletes have been working hard to find ways to stay in shape, despite having their spring seasons canceled.
When they are not taking online classes, their training has been coming in many non-traditional forms.
Erika Larsen, a 2018 CHS graduate who is now a thrower at the University of Idaho, has been lifting in a makeshift gym set up in her garage, with workouts sent digitally from her coaches. She said her dog has been one of her biggest motivators to get outside and stay active, as she’s been able to walk it everyday.
“It’s something I wouldn’t have had if the season hadn’t been canceled,” she said.
Brody Smith, a senior track and cross country runner at Purdue, was on the cusp of scratching a sub-four minute mile, an elusive mark. Lately, he has been training with his younger brother Bailey Smith, who is also home from his junior college Trinidad State, and will compete at Western Oregon next year on a track scholarship.
Despite the two siblings being at very different levels of competition, Brody said having a running companion has been valuable, finding an “even balance” to their training has been mutually beneficial.
“That’s made training so much easier and so much more enjoyable,” he said. “Forking out miles everyday by yourself isn’t always the most enjoyable thing.”
During the early part of his indoor track season this past winter, Brody set the Purdue school record for the mile at 4:01.
“All my training has led me to believe I’m fit enough for it,” he said. “I just haven’t been in a race situation that has allowed me to break four (minutes).”
With his eye also on winning the Big Ten Outdoor Championships for the 3K steeplechase and a second-consecutive podium finish for his Purdue team, it was a serious letdown for Smith when the spring season cancellation came about. Now he’ll have to wait for 2021 in order to get his second chance at a senior year.
“I think I was in pretty good shape so that was a bummer,” he said. “I was really hoping to have some good results in the outdoor season. I was looking at being one of the best steeplechasers in the country.”
He said if he reaches many of his goals including All-American honors next season, he may take a stab at the Olympic trials next June.
When the NCAA made its decision to cancel this year’s spring sports, it also granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sport athletes. Whether an athlete’s school will decide to honor this by extending scholarships is a decision that will come on a case-by-case basis.
For instance, Brody said Purdue has scholarships lined up for this fall’s cross country season, but the unexpected spring track season is not yet guaranteed.
“This is pretty stressful stuff when it comes to sports,” he said.
Parker Shreve, a 2016 CHS graduate, plays baseball at D-II Union University in Jackson, Tenn. Shreve had just found out he would need surgery on his torn labrum when the season was canceled.
“I was in so much pain it almost brought tears every time I threw a baseball,” Shreve said.
Since he redshirted last year, the additional granted season will give Shreve a sixth year of eligibility if he decides to take it.
“It all depends where I am with school,” he said. “It’s a blessing for sure.”
Shreve had been having a respectable year in his first season back since 2018, pitching to a 4.00 ERA in five appearances and nine innings of work. Union was one of the last schools in the country to close, so Shreve stayed on his campus for weeks after the baseball season was canceled. He didn’t return to Cody until early April.
Shreve is involved with student government at his school. The elected body is still passing bills for the school although it can only meet online. Last week while at home in Cody, Shreve helped pass a bill that rejected letting professors give a pass/fail grade for the semester.
More recent Cody baseball players Heston Williams and Jared Grenz, who graduated in 2019, also had to return home from school.
Williams is going to school at NAIA Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D. Although he hadn’t seen any playing time at the varsity level yet, he said he pitched well in a few JV games for his college, finishing the year off with a six-inning performance in which he fanned 13 batters.
“I was trying to work my way up to varsity by the start of postseason play,” Williams said of his goal.
Williams will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that has been granted.
“I think it will help me in the long run because it will allow me to play college ball longer,” he said.
Before returning to South Dakota in the fall, he will still need to make the 12-hour return trip sometime in the next few months to move out of the dorms. He also plans to help coach the Cody Legion C team this summer.
Grenz is playing ball at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He hadn’t played yet this season but said he is finding a silver lining in the fact he will get an extra year to train and strengthen his shoulder for D-II baseball.
As a teenager Grenz switched throwing arms due to a condition called osteochronditis dissecans in his right elbow. He’d been throwing with his left arm, but last fall had to get surgery on his left shoulder.
“It was pretty cool to hear I’m getting the year back,” he said.
Grenz said he is planning on playing for the Cubs this summer, as he is still eligible.
Paige Powell, a 2019 Cody graduate who is playing basketball at the University of Wyoming, was already done for the year when the cancellations occurred. That wasn’t because her team’s season was done, but because she tore her ACL and MCL early in the season.
“The damage was extensive,” she said.
Since her injury, Powell dedicated herself to mastering her team’s playbook and techniques of college-level play.
“Mentally and intellectually studying the game,” she said.
Now back in Cody, Powell has been using a weight set she received as a Christmas gift to work on her upper body strength. She said it will be some time before she can start building up her knee again.
Bailey Smith said he has struggled during his time in Alamosa, Colo., adjusting to the 7,500 foot elevation and college-level running. But in the last few months, he said he made significant strides, finishing 11th in the 3,000 meter race at the NJCAA Indoor Track Nationals, and was poised for a breakout season this spring.
“It felt like I was really hitting my stride,” he said. “At least I felt like I was back to my old self.”
In the meantime, the brothers have been training together on a daily basis, knocking off 10-11 mile runs.
Brody said the hardest part of it all has been not having his team around him. Furthermore, his best friend and senior teammate Jaret Carpenter will not be returning next year.
Larsen also feels for the seniors.
“For our senior athletes that don’t get to come back, that’s heartbreaking, but also that’s my motivator,” Larsen said. “I see that and … I want to work harder and do better for them because they were robbed of their senior year.”
