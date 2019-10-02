Kalvin Erickson’s new pink receiving gloves were so bright the sun glinted off them.
As Erickson emerged as a major weapon for the Meeteetse 1A, six-man football team last Friday in its satisfying 21-18 defeat of rival Burlington, the gloves became identified as his secret weapon.
Brand new, the gloves gave him much better grip than his old, dirty gloves, and as the Longhorns held off their hosts’ second-half charge, the sophomore caught five passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted two Husky passes.
If Erickson got his hands near the ball, he held onto it.
Meeteetse, 2-2, led 6-0 after the first period, 13-0 at the half, 15-13 after three quarters, but nearly let the lead slip away in the fourth.
What was expected to be an overcast, crisp day, turned into a sunny afternoon. The Longhorns shrugged off a 62-0 loss to Little Snake River the week before, displaying a much stronger defense.
Kaden Redding (who had three sacks) jumped on a fumble in the first quarter deep in Burlington territory and sophomore quarterback Dace Bennett ran the ball in on first-and-goal from the one for the 6-0 lead.
Bennett rushed for 45 yards and went 8-for-15 passing for 139 yards.
“It took a little bit to get our passing game going,” Bennett said, harkening back to the previous week.
Much of that was attributable to Erickson. Erickson flummoxed Burlington’s offense with his two interceptions.
“I thought the second one was going to go over me,” he said.
Then he burned the 1-3 Huskies with two deep catches, one for a TD and one that appeared likely to go for a score.
However, he was tackled from behind at the 3-yard-line.
“I knew that kid was there,” Erickson said.
The tremendous field position evaporated quickly on a fumble, but again the Meeteetse defense made a stand. When Burlington quarterback Kody Gotfredson was hit he dropped the ball and that gave the Longhorns a key safety.
Erickson was everywhere, as needed.
“Great game,” coach Zeb Hagen said of Erickson. “On both sides of the ball. He also had one or two touchdown-saving tackles.”
Meeteetse is playing with a 10-man roster and any illness or minor injury is borderline catastrophic.
Center Brandon Tew developed a late-breaking stomach virus and while in uniform wasn’t going to play. But after runner Asa Eldredge, already nursing a thumb injury, sprained an ankle, Tew had to play.
Briefly, Hadley Abarr came out after taking a hard hit, too. Bennett, sidelined about a half a game a few weeks ago because of a leg cramp, had to go to the sidelines to stretch for the same ailment. That was despite drinking Gatorade all day.
He remedied the problem this time by inhaling pickle juice.
Hagen said Eldredge’s sprain will bench him temporarily.
“At least a week,” was Hagen’s projection of how long Eldredge will sit.
The contest ended in scary fashion when Gotfredson was sacked at his own 11 and did not rise. He complained of tingling in his head and neck and was taken from the field via ambulance, though that was viewed as mostly precautionary.
“I was glad we definitely played to the end,” Hagen said. “We were able to overcome some pretty good adversity.”
Hagen is as enamored of Erickson’s pink gloves as he is.
Erickson said former Meeteetse football player Clayton Corbin looked at his old gloves and told him to replace them.
Sitting on a $50 Under Armor gift card from an aunt Erickson placed his order.
“In a way I got them for free,” Erickson said.
And he may never peel them off his hands again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.