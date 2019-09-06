Cody kicked off the 2019 football season with a committee-like approach in its' 28-6 win over Riverton, with four different players scoring Friday night.
A 50-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Daniel Gorman sealed the road win for Cody with about five minutes remaining.
The team racked off nearly 200 rushing yards in the second half alone, but not before getting off to a slow start in the first- the Broncs making it no secret it was their first game of the season.
Cody received the ball first and appeared to be off to the races as Nic Talich rumbled across the goal line on that first possession to go up 7-0.
But despite getting a few opportunities to break the game open, a number of penalties held the team back; most notably on a 45-yard Cody Phillips rush in the second.
About halfway through the second, Blake Dale scored on a 41-yard reception to give Riverton its' only score. The Wolverines missed the two-point conversion and it was 7-6.
But for the most part neither team could find much momentum in the first half and after trading possessions to finish the second Cody kept a 1-point lead into the half.
Riverton drove into Cody territory with a few big gains to start the third, but Gus Mahieu sacked Riverton quarterback Damon Devries for a big loss which put the Wolverines back on the Cody 45-yard line.
After drawing a Riverton punt, the Broncs took over and got to work, kicking off a 73-yard scoring drive.
A Drew Trotter 16-yard run and a Talich 11-yard gain brought the Broncs to the 33-yard line.Then, a few plays later, Phillips took a hand off 28-yards to the end zone. After Jackson Gail kicked home the field goal it was 14-6.
On the next possession the Broncs defense got another stop which created for a Riverton bobbled punt. But the Broncs returned the favor on their next possession, fumbling deep in Wolverines territory.
A Duncan Radokovich sack forced Riverton to punt once again on their next drive and Cody drove quickly downfield to start the fourth. Talich brought the Broncs to the goal line off a 10-yard gain and on the next play Reese Ward ran in his first varsity touchdown with 8:51 left.
The Wolverines started pushing the ball down field on the next drive but it hardly mattered as Hunter Hays picked off a Devries pass, which all but clinched the win.
As the Broncs approached midfield, Ward took a handoff from Hays which was stripped by a Riverton defender. It was here the sophomore Gorman saved the play, scooping up the pigskin for a 50-yard score to make it 28-6.
Keaton Stone recovered a Riverton fumble on the next possession and the final seconds of the game ticked off.
Phillips had a huge second half with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown while Ward chipped in 46 yards and a score in that second as well.
Cody (1-0) will stay on the road next Friday as it travels to play Worland. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
