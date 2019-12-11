The Cody Nordic team is still young, but the mostly sophomore group is hoping a year of experience will help improve their times in races this season.
The team will be led by a new coach, as Meggin Becker takes the helm.
“We have high expectations,” she said. “I asked them each to set goals for the season, team as well as individual. It’s been great and the kids are enthusiastic.”
Eight are out for the team, with six returners. Landon Rau, Marshall Brookins, Hayden Campbell, Beau Baxter, Jack Barbiere and Luis Mata are all back from last year and are excited to work with Becker.
“She has a lot of experience and that experience will help us a lot,” Campbell said. “She can teach us new way to keep our technique in perfect order.”
Becker takes over for Joanna Rau, who spent one season as the Nordic coach. Becker is the president of the Park County Nordic Ski Association. She’s also been a ski instructor for the past 12 years at the Bohart Ranch in Bozeman and has helped coach at the Yellowstone Ski Festival in West Yellowstone. She has been skiing since she was in eighth grade.
“I feel like Meggin knows a lot more than when my mom was coach last year since Meggin has been skiing since she was a kid,” Landon Rau said. “Last year we did a lot of running and yoga. This year there’ll be more variety and I think that will help a lot.”
Also part of the team is freshman Hayley Pearson-Horner, who has experience from the youth Nordic program. The lone newcomer is sophomore Andrew Sauers.
Becker said the team will practice on snow a few times per week and spend the rest of the time running poles, and doing hill and interlude workouts to build endurance. They’ll also do workouts to improve strength, flexibility and balance.
“I enjoy getting to go outside and see all of nature and stuff,” sophomore Beau Baxter said. “Hopefully, we kick off the season well. It will show us where we’re at.”
The team did just that last weekend at Casper, starting competition a week earlier than Cody’s other sports teams. Because Cody was only able to get on skis once before the races, the weekend was almost more of a practice for the group.
“I want them to go out there and focus on the basic skills and fundamentals,” Becker said last week. “I’m looking at it as a time trial. I want them to have fun.”
The returning skiers said Casper is good way to start the season, especially with a 3-by-3 relay.
“It’s amazingly fun,” Campbell said last week. “We’ll see our times and then work to improve on things the next week.”
Cody was without Rau, last year’s top finisher, after he injured his knee.
“It might be a few weeks,” he said. “I think I tore or stretched my lateral ligament, but hopefully it won’t take too long.”
Becker said it will likely take much of December for the team to get its “ski legs” back.
However, they should be in top shape by the time the squad’s lone home meet rolls around. Cody hosts this year’s state championship.
“I’m looking forward to state this year,” Baxter said. “I think it will be awesome. It will be interesting to see what they do for the race course.”
Becker said skiing at home should be an advantage.
“We have one of the prettiest courses in the state of Wyoming,” she said. “Other teams enjoy coming and skiing our trails and I’m excited to use that to our benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.