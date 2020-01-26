The Yellowstone Quake won their fifth game in a row Saturday night, beating Missoula 5-3.
Cade Rosansky led the team with two assists and a goal while Michael Allman made 33 saves in net.
Yellowstone broke open a 1-1 tie in the second period when Rosansky scored on a power play. Jon Green and Dylan Rumpke added two more scores in that period to make it 4-1 heading into the third.
Though allowing two more, Jack Harris also scored a goal in the third to help stall a Bruins comeback effort.
On Friday, the Quake took down Missoula 4-3 in overtime despite giving up a late lead. Up 3-1 after a Rosansky goal, the Bruins climbed back in it with two unanswered scores.
Harris netted the game-winner five minutes into the extra session on a feed from Evan Snyder and Rumpke.
Logan Cooksy got the start in goal, stopping 36 shots.
With the pair of wins, the Quake improve to 16-19-2 on the season, just one point out of fourth place in the Frontier division. They will stay at home for a marquee matchup with the Sheridan Hawks (30-6-1) on Friday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at Riley Arena.
