Last weekend’s Northwest College rodeos have been postponed to Oct. 4-5 because of a dangerous virus.
“Horses in Powell are getting sick,” said Trapper coach Del Nose.
The school slapped on a voluntary quarantine.
Instead, Northwest’s opening rodeo of the 2019-20 season will be in Montana and the Trappers’ only home rodeo, at Stampede Park, will take place that first weekend in October.
“We didn’t want to do this,” Nose said, “but it’s a huge health risk.”
So the first event of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Big Sky Region will be in Glendive.
The Trapper men are the defending champions.
“There is a virus horses have been getting that is very unsafe and spreads quickly,” NWC athletic director Brian Erickson said. “The local veterinarians have a stable in town on quarantine. They are taking precautions with more horses coming to town.”
The disease is called Vesicular Stomatis Virus, or VSV. It is characterized by blister-like lesions on the tongue, nose, or mouth and can generally run its course in two-to-eight days.
The National Veterinary Service Laboratories in Ames, Iowa previously detected a new VSV case in Wyoming at the end of July.
College rodeo splits its year between five events in the fall and five in the spring. Each regional school puts on one rodeo.
“We are definitely ready to roll,” bronc rider Clancy Glenn said. “We lost some good guys, but we’ve got some good talent. Physically, we’re in good shape.”
Several Northwest athletes appeared in Cody Nite Rodeo this summer.
Scout Yochum scored big in breakaway roping all summer.
“I think she’s going to shine,” Nose said.
Some other Trappers who competed in the Nite Rodeo are Dusty Miller, Bailey Mulholland, Natalee Jones, Paden Woolstenhulme, Cody Weeks, Hagen Wallace, Ethan Stensrud, Cameron Plaisted, Justin Ketzenberg, Austin Herrera, Travis Hecht and Jordan Paddock.
“It’s a work in progress,” Nose said of his teams.
As is the delayed start to the season. In 18 years as coach Nose has not encountered anything like the VSV situation.
“We’ve never shut the rodeo down for something like this,” he said.
