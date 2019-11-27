The Yellowstone Quake won one game and lost in overtime in a two-game set to the Gillette Wild last weekend.
Yellowstone fell, 3-2, in the opener at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in North American Tier III junior hockey play.
Then the Cody team rebounded with a 6-4 victory the next night against its Frontier Division foe.
In both games, goalie Michael Allman was a stalwart in net. Allman stopped 49 of 52 shots in the first game and 41 of 45 shots in the second game.
Jack Harris and Dylan Rumpke produced the Quake’s goals in the loss.
Rumpke, who has been sizzling of late, added two more goals in the victory and now has 18 for the year. The Quake also received goals that night from Harris, Jon Green, Ryan Lovelace and Ty Cramer.
The Quake is now 7-13-2 on the season and host last-place Butte, 2-20, at Riley Arena, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.