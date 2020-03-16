After making a splash as a freshman at the state track meet, Miya May is looking to avoid a sophomore slump.
Specifically, she’d like to help defend her 1A state title in the 4x100-meter relay.
“I am so excited for the season, especially for the 4x100 relay,” May said.
All four members of that relay team are back, and along with throwers Amanda Cooley and Alicia Brock, form a core of athletes set to make another impact this season at state. Sisters Abby and Sammy May, and Kennedi Johnson, could all find success in multiple events.
Last year at state Abby May placed sixth in the pole vault and Sammy eighth. Abby also took seventh in her 100 heat and 10th in the long jump.
Brock finished third in discus, just behind her teammate.
Cooley will look to improve after finishing second in discus and fourth in shot put.
“My goals are to have a successful senior season and enjoy every minute of it,” she said.
The Longhorns are also optimistic for the season and buoyed by a successful 4x100 squad last year.
Tozai May and Dace Bennett are back from that second-place squad.
This year Tozai is competing in the long jump, 100 meter, 110-meter hurdles and the 100-meter relay.
“I am strongly looking forward for the track season and already have been having fun in the few practices we’ve had so far,” he said. “My goal is to place at state in every event I do.”
Bennett is doing long jump, triple jump and the 100 in addition to the relay.
“I’m excited for sure,” he said. “My main goals this year are to place higher at state this year and jump with the best.”
(Meeteetse Schools are on spring break this week, but with many schools across the state closing until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, superintendent Shane Ogden announced he will be meeting with health officials and school board members about the possibility of closing schools as per the recommendation.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.