Gun and outdoor magazines are chock full of a variety of wonderful firearm and hunting accessories these days, from cleaning equipment for that favorite firearm, to backpacks for hauling out the critters you kill, to electric socks to keep your tootsies warm and probably even electronic, self-adjusting, 27-power super scopes to guarantee you never miss your target animal, even if it’s a mile distant.
One thing I find usually missing are slings. As in rifle slings. I believe it was the old gun scribe Jack O’Conner who said, “ I wouldn’t own a rifle for hunting that wouldn’t take a sling.” With the exception of my traditional muzzleloaders, I feel the same way. To my way of thinking, slings are as essential as cartridges.
I think slings for rifles originated with the marching military troops of Europe. It gave the infantry troops a more convenient method for carrying their muskets than just holding them in their hands. Shoulder arms looks good on the drill field but sucks in the field. Americans are more familiar with the image of the frontiersmen with their long rifle cradled in one of their arms. I’ve hunted with the old long guns enough to tell you that method of carrying gets old real quick, even with a well-balanced rifle.
Then there’s the image of the buckskin-clad mountain men riding into history, beaver traps clunking, pack animals whinnying and their mighty Hawken rifles balanced across the pommels of their saddles. Yep, you guessed it. Been there, done that, pain in the keister. A sling would have been infinitely better. A saddle scabbard even more so.
Those of us who have military service in our background probably have a better understanding of just how versatile the common military sling can be. Not only is it a carrying strap par excellence, it also can be everything from a near bench-rest-steady shooting aid to an emergency tourniquet, if required. Military minds, ever seeking the shortcut, especially the grunts who carry the rifles, have devised a multitude of methods and slings to carry their guns. Even the black rifles, now called modern sporting rifles, have lent themselves to an ingenious variety of sling carry methods. There are one-point slings, two-point slings and three-point slings available for them. There are probably way more methods of carry these days than I’m acquainted with, being old school and all. During my service, the standard two-point attachment ruled.
When I first taught my wife Sandi the basics of shooting so she could help fill the freezer, that education involved using the “hasty” sling mode of rifle manipulation for offhand shooting or rested shooting. Which is, to me, the most basic of all methods of using a sling since it consists mainly of slipping the rifle off your shoulder, sliding your arm through the sling so it creates tension against the sling as the rifle comes to the shoulder, all of which help steady your rifle.
Sandi uses the method constantly and very seldom misses her shot placement. At one time she had a string of over 30 one-shot kills on big game critters and probably because she “wraps up” in her version of the hasty sling. It works for her, what else can I say?
Sling styles can vary from a simple carrying strap to the outdated so-called “Cobra” sling. Then there’s the ever-handy latigo sling, the traditional military-style slings and all manner of variations of each. They can be made from leather, nylon, canvas or anything else including braided horse hair. Other than my favorite, the simple carrying strap, I prefer the military variation designed by that old man of the backwoods and tundra, Col. Townsend Whelen. His design was basically a simple 52-inch leather strap with a claw style retainer on one end.
The benefit of a sling is obvious when carrying a rifle in rough terrain, or when your hands need to be otherwise occupied. One thing that had always bugged me when hunting was that some sling swivels have a tendency to squeak. Especially in cold weather. Removing the sling, rolling it up and placing it in a pocket or backpack while stalking game aids in the quiet department. That’s why I like to use those “quick detachable” style of sling swivels. Need I mention that when wandering the woods where contact with game animals is a possibility, I always carry my rifle or handgun in my hands. Not just to be quicker on the draw, as it were, but to eliminate the flurry of unnecessary, game-spooking movement involved in getting the slung rifle off the shoulder and into action.
Regardless, despite their being seldom advertised, we’re fortunate to have access to a wide variety of rifle and, yes, handgun slings for those hunters who dislike holsters.
Slings for firearms are a lot like saddles for riding stock. Not absolutely essential, but much more comfortable than the alternative.
