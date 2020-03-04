I can only hope the old saying, “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” is true. Let’s hope so anyway as I am heartily tired of this winter. Billings TV weatherman Rob said it’s one of the coldest and snowiest winters on record. I’m a believer. Granted, it wasn’t all at once, but even an inch or four of snowfall every other day has a way of becoming old in a hurry. Especially when you have to shovel it off the driveway.
On the other hand, I had to chuckle when I spotted the small news article recently in this publication titled, “Wolves spotted next to N. Fork highway.” The chuckle was not one of disbelief, but affirmation, because it’s not a new thing. Let me explain.
I consider Randy Selby a friend. I’ve known Randy for over 35 years and, as a gunsmith and builder of rifles of the highest caliber, he has few peers. Over the years he has worked on several firearm projects for me. Where Randy lives, he can watch much of the Wapiti Valley. Randy was a big-game guide when he was still a teenager and has hunted and lived in the North Fork area for several decades. He’s seen a lot of changes in the last half century and he’s not shy about explaining those changes to inquiring minds.
In conversations with Randy about the present state of distress in our wildlife herds, it doesn’t take long to get around to the vastly diminished numbers of elk and deer in the area compared to previous decades and, conversely, the abundance of wolves living in the area, roaming up and down the North Fork corridor, at times coming very close to folks’ homes, stables and pastures.
Apparently his knowledge is either disregarded or ignored. That’s too bad because the problems caused by the wolves and the resulting mismanagement under the Endangered Species Act guidelines aren’t going away anytime soon. Those problems will only get worse with time, and, like Chronic Wasting Disease and our state’s dwindling wildlife and fishery resources, are politically exacerbated.
But that’s not what this is about. Just last week I was talking to Randy about some new brilliant idea I had about transforming my rifle into a different caliber. Basically turning my Italian replica, single-shot rifle into a better version of a 200-yard, offhand rifle. Not because the newer caliber will kill anything any deader than what it’s already chambered in, but mostly for improved access to a more reliable, proven cartridge for off-hand target work. And maybe also because of that nebulous belief that haunts all dedicated firearms enthusiasts, the “cool” factor. You can offer up ballistic arguments in favor of newer, more exotic calibers (the 6.5 Creedmoor), until your face turns blue, but unless those calibers come with firearms sporting a serious “cool” factor, you’ve lost me in that discussion. I’d rather have a beat-up and well used .45-70 Bullard single shot or even one of its lever action rifles from over a century ago than a new Weatherby in 6.5 PRC, but that’s just me.
As far as ever finding, in a price range I can afford, my No. 1 cool rifle of all time, that probably won’t happen. However, if it did, that firearm would be a split-breech model 1903 Mannlicher-Schönauer bolt-action carbine in caliber 6.5 x 54 with double-set triggers. Preferably with the optional, adjustable, peep sight mounted to the rear of the bolt and folding leaf rear sights on the barrel. Possibly one with the pop-up peep sight inletted into the rear tang.
This is the gun Roy Chapman Andrews carried while exploring ancient ruins in Southeast Asia and fighting off Chinese and Mongolian bandits. Charles Sheldon used one to kill bighorn sheep and giant brown bears in Alaska while living alone in those wild lands for several years and carried it from Mexico to Alaska in his explorations and hunts. Hemingway loved his, and Karamojo Bell apparently thought highly of the rifle and caliber. At the turn of the 20th century, it seems like every well-credentialed big game hunter and sporting adventurer of international fame owned and used one.
That’s a serious cool factor in my book.
