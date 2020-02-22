It was a tale of two halves for the Cody Broncs boys basketball team on the road, falling 65-52 to Rock Springs on Saturday.
After taking a four-point lead into the locker room off 19 first half points from Hunter Hays, the Broncs (6-12, 2-3) went cold for the last two quarters.
Hays finished with 21 points while Luke Talich chipped in 10.
It appeared Cody had woken up from its shooting slumbers initially against Northwest quadrant opponent Rock Springs (8-12, 4-1) on Saturday, nailing a trio of threes and taking a 10-point lead in the second.
But the Broncs couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the last two quarters, outscored 36-19. The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth and went 7-10 from the free throw line down the stretch.
The Broncs started strong, going a 10-0 run halfway through the first quarter. A Tigers three halted the run, but the Broncs took a 17-10 lead into the second off a Coy Novakovich jumper.
Hays started the second where the the Broncs left off in the first, scoring his team’s first nine points of the quarter, capped off by a three from nearly half court.
In the second it seemed every time the Tigers made a shot Cody had an answer.
Cody Phillips came off the bench in a big way in that frame as well, hitting a three and on the next possession, drawing an offensive charge from the Tigers.
But Alan Martinez kept the Tigers within striking range, hitting three shots from beyond the arc in the first half.
The teams traded baskets late in the second and Cody held onto a fragile 33-29 lead at the end of two.
The Tigers started to get hot from deep in the third and eventually took their first lead since early in the first on a deep trey.
After Cody briefly took back control of the lead Hays then missed two free throws. The Tigers responded with a basket and a three-point play for a 44-40 lead.
The Broncs did pull back to 49-48 at 4:38 in the fourth on two Luke Talich free throws, but that it was as close as they would get, as the Tigers went on a 13-4 run over the next 3:38 to close it out.
Cody struggled from the line in the second half only shooting 5-for-12 after going 4-for-6 in the first half.
The Broncs will finish out the regular season 4:30 p.m. Saturday at home against quadrant opponent Riverton (4-14, 0-4).
