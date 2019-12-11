With only one day of snow practice before its first races, the Nordic ski team was happy with how it performed in Casper during the weekend.
“I feel like it was a great learning experience with us only being officially on snow for one day,” sophomore Marshall Brookins said. “I think the team handled it very well.”
On Friday, the team participated in a 5K skate. In varsity, Hayden Campbell finished 32nd in 17:34.7 and Beau Baxter 44th in 21:03.7.
“The conditions were a bit windy and cold but we chose the right wax and did great,” Campbell said. “It was an awesome way to start the season.”
In JV, Brookins finished second in 16:47.6, Jack Barbiere placed 20th in 23:36.3 and Luis Mata 27th in 28:53.
“They did amazing for as little time we were able to spend on snow before this last weekend,” coach Meggin Becker said. “They all pushed themselves and showed a lot of potential.”
On Saturday, teams participated in a 3x3 classic relay. Race results were unavailable.
Brookins, Baxter and Campbell competed as a team, while Barbiere and Mata teamed with a skier from Lander.
“The relay was fantastic due to my teammates cheering me on and I was able to cheer them on,” Brookins said. “There was so much energy in one spot.”
Becker said Saturday was a clear day with hard tracks for skiing.
“We hit the kick wax spot on,” Becker said. “They each performed their roles on their relay team and showed a tremendous amount of talent and potential. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.”
Brookins said compared to what the team skied on in Cody the conditions were much improved.
“It was a great weekend to race, with the weather not too hot and not too cold and the snow wasn’t too icy.”
Cody will compete in Laramie on Dec. 20-21.
“We’ll be making some small changes to individual’s techniques to improve efficiency and make it work,” Becker said. “We’ll also continue to build on stamina, strength and confidence.”
