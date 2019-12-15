The Cody girls basketball team didn’t open the season intending to shy away from a challenge.
The Fillies finished 1-2 at the season-opening Re/Max Professional Gillette Tournament at Thunder Basin High School, in a weekend that included games against two of the top-four-ranked 4A teams in the state.
After opening with two losses, on Saturday Cody rallied to defeat No. 2 Campbell County 56-53 in overtime.
Cody fell to top-ranked hosts Thunder Basin 78-31 on Thursday, stayed close Friday against Scottsbluff, Neb., before falling 52-44.
The Fillies host Powell at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
