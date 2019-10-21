Fishing in the northern Rockies is a good as it gets now on tailwaters around Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Idaho. Late October could be arguably better than the spring fishing in the region just because water temperatures are prime (35-50 degrees) for trout activity and the daylight hours have compressed into what can was once called ‘banker’s hours’ prior to 2008.
For the angler, these hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The trout are most active, generally speaking, in this time period of the day. It’s perfect for those who like to wake up late, sip some coffee, tea or lattes before heading off to a river or lake and fishing. Darkness is still a few hours away, too, so menial tasks like cleaning the mud off one’s boat, putting away tackle, washing the car and even raking up piles of wind-scattered leaves can still be done before supper.
Tailwaters flow below dams such as Alcova, Fontenelle, Buffalo Bill and Boysen in Wyoming, Flaming Gorge in Utah, Island Park on the Henry’s Fork in Idaho and Hebgen, Yellowtail and Canyon Ferry dams in Montana.
Most of these rivers are within a half day’s drive from Cody, except Island Park or Hebgen dams, both of which can be a long drive if bad weather shuts down the road between the east and west gates of Yellowstone Park, the quickest way to reach the Henry’s Fork at Last Chance, Idaho, or Hebgen dam 20 minutes from West Yellowstone, Mont.
The rivers flowing below these dams have great hatches of insects for anglers who prefer to continue dry fly fishing for as long as possible before sub-freezing temperatures impact casting and make for stiff fingers and thumbs when tying light tippets and small flies to the end of one’s leader. These rivers also provide excellent wet fly and streamer action for anglers too impatient to wait for the trout to rise and feed on emerging insects.
It would be a hard decision to drive any farther than our own Shoshone River, or to stop at the Wind-Bighorn River near Thermopolis and go no farther. However, fishing abroad does increase one’s ability to add more knowledge of ‘foreign’ waters and to increase one’s arsenal of tricks should fishing the aforementioned local rivers become frustrating.
The Green River below Flaming Gorge in Utah is as technically challenging as one could ask for and is also the river that requires the most travel time to get there. The same can be said for the Madison River below Hebgen and Quake dams, the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam at Ft. Smith and the Missouri River below Canyon Ferry Dam in Montana.
If traveling to explore new or less frequently fished rivers is not your thing, most of our lakes below 7,500 feet are still ice free and are providing plenty of action for anglers. These would be Buffalo Bill, Boysen, Bighorn, Beck, New Cody, Luce, Hogan and Newton lakes. All of these lakes can be fished with personal watercraft such as float tubes, pontoon boats, rafts or drift boats, while larger bodies of water would be more safely fished with a motorized boat to get one back to shore should wind be a problem, or the lakes turn treacherous due to high winds.
Whatever your decision will be for the prime fall fishing, the weather ahead is to be pleasant for the northern Rockies the next few weeks with a bit of isolated snow or scattered rain showers thrown in to keep things interesting while wading or floating.
Remember to pack clothing that will keep you warm and dry this time of year. Get out and enjoy the tail end of the angling season before winter does change fishing plans in a big way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.