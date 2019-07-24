From bareback riders to barrel racers, all contestants are on Candid Camera at Cody Nite Rodeo these days and they welcome it.
What began as a mom-and-pop operation four summers ago now more resembles a NASA project in sophistication and technology.
What was once a one-camera outfit video taping just bareback, saddle bronc and bulls, now features multiple cameras, replays, slow motion and split screens, all providing capability for on-the-spot analysis and next-day coaching.
Thanks to Cody Cowboy Church, operators Pat and Rene Alphin, and their volunteers, the entire rodeo is filmed seven nights a week from different angles.
Most spectators are unaware the large blue tent tucked into a corner behind the bucking chutes at Stampede Park houses an ESPN-like experience providing swift feedback for competitors to see what they did right or wrong.
That could produce eight seconds of good news for scoring rides or chronicle two seconds of disappointment.
A peek inside reveals white lettering reading “CCC Wyo Tent,” a U.S. flag and a Wyoming state flag.
“It was just the two of us,” Rene Alphin said of the first summer working with Pat.
Standing outside the arena fencing on the side opposite the chutes, she taped, then during the youth calf scramble, hand-delivered the tape to Pat.
Using a screen mounted on a wooden table and open to the elements, he was able to show footage to cowboys. The next morning, cowboys could view their events at a more leisurely pace at the Cowboy Church.
“We’re doing the whole rodeo now,” said Rene, who has a team of filming helpers.
The group has a larger television screen, a computer, additional cameras and now tapes are posted on You Tube, too. The cameras feed directly to the computer.
“These guys remind me of when I thought I was bulletproof,” said Pat, 64, a former roughstock rider. “They’re learning about it.”
Living in a technological age, the traveling cowboy is used to seeing his rides on a screen, but that screen is usually much smaller.
“I’m normally looking around for someone at a rodeo to hold the phone,” said Klay Gray of Montana, who that night was thrown from a bronc named Ace. “This is the first place I go (the tent) after I get off. I look at every bronc. I go home and watch it all night.”
Visiting cowboys, who pass through, compared to season-long regulars used to the Cody Cowboy Church video work, are surprised at the scope of the taping.
“We get asked, ‘How do we buy the videos?’” Rene said. “They go, ‘Really? For free?’”
Yes, they can get them for free. The Alphins have quiet benefactors who support their church mission and their cowboy mission and that’s how they obtained equipment upgrades.
Deane Graves is in his second season joining the Alphins and a squadron of newcomers in the taping.
“I love it,” said Graves, who is in attendance almost every night. “It’s neat.”
And useful.
The taping has become the perfect complement to the Cody Nite Rodeo-Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association collaboration bringing in big-name rodeo world champions and Hall of Famers to coach young riders a week at a time.
Some, like Heath Ford, Bret Franks and Rick Smith, have come to Cody two years running. Others participating this summer include Cody Custer, Justin McBride and Cody Lambert.
While the Cody Cowboy Church system is more high-powered than guys simply having friends hold phones up in the air, the modern rodeo cowboy lives and dies with tape.
“These days every ride that takes place anywhere in the country is videotaped,” said Lambert, 57, a retired bull rider who was a co-founder of the Professional Bull Riders and coached in Cody last week. “Then they watch it, watch it, watch it. Every sport does it. We’re just catching up with the video. It’s about fundamentals. You have to have a strong foundation.”
That’s what the cowboys seek. Clustered at the rear of the tent, they watch themselves in slow motion, on split screens, making rides and getting thrown.
“It’s awesome,” said saddle bronc rider Clint Franks, Bret’s son. “It helps every time.”
That’s the goal.
