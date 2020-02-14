The Cody wrestling team earned a 60-12 win over Greybull on senior night Thursday.
Six open weights during the night gave Cody 24 easy points, but the Broncs were solid in head-to-head matches to extend the lead.
Cody earned six pins during the night, starting with Dylan Campbell (138), who won by fall over Jake Schlattmann in 1:44. Zain Fitzgerald (145) then pinned Carlos Garay in 37 seconds.
Jackson Wood (152) was up 13-6 when he pinned Caleb Bottom in the 5:32.
Drew Trotter (160) made quick work of Brian Galvez, winning by fall in 55 seconds, and Grayson Beaudrie (170) pinned Rodrigo Rios in 3:31.
Cody's final pin came from Jeff Williams (285), who defeated Ethan Dalin in 50 seconds.
Jace Grant (182) earned a 11-6 decision win over Bryant Davis. Grant had a takedown and two nearfalls in the first period to lead 7-0. He added four points in the second on two reversals, but Davis scored five on a reversal and nearfall. His final point came in the third on an illegal hold by Grant.
Charlie Beaudrie (195) struggled slightly in his match with Tate Clutter. Clutter got the first takedown but Beaudrie took the lead with an escape and takedown in the second. Clutter then tied the match with an escape.
Both were warned multiple times as the match wound down to quit stalling and late in the third Clutter was penalized for it. Beaudrie then earned a quick takedown to pull out a 6-4 win.
Greybull's two wins came early in the match. Raf Chavez (120) pinned Cody's Jacob Caudle in 35 seconds and and Oscar Martinez (126) pinned Ghavin Vance in 4:40.
Prior to the match seniors Charlie Beaudrie, Fitzgerald, Matthew Sandoval, Matthew Stroble and Williams were honored, along with managers Jariah Cogdill and Rachel Sanchez.
