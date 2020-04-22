The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds anglers of a seasonal closure to fishing on sections of the North Fork of the Shoshone River and Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody.
Each spring, about one-third of the North Fork arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the lower 28 miles of the North Fork and tributaries are closed to fishing to protect fish migrating up the North Fork from Buffalo Bill Reservoir to spawn.
During the last two weeks, North Cody Game Warden Travis Crane has observed dozens of people fishing in the closed area.
“Most commonly, these folks were simply unaware of the fishing closure,” Crane said. “It’s an angler’s responsibility, however, to be aware of the regulations specific to the water where they are fishing.”
Crane said the seasonal closure is divided into a river section and a reservoir section. The river section is closed from April 1-June 30 and includes the North Fork drainage from and including Newton Creek downstream to Gibbs Bridge. The reservoir section is closed from April 1-July 14 and includes Gibbs Bridge to that portion of Buffalo Bill Reservoir that lies west of a straight line connecting the mouths of Rattlesnake Creek and Sheep Creek (commonly known as Spring Creek).
The 2020 Fishing Regulations can be found on the G&F website, G&F offices and at all license selling agents.
“Before you go fishing, check your regulations for creel limits and any other special limitations that may apply,” Crane said. “You can always call Game and Fish if you have a question or need clarification.”
