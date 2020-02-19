Cody senior Charlie Beaudrie will embark on the next chapter of his football playing career at Chadron State next season. For Beaudrie, the opportunity is all about redemption and reward. Chadron is an NCAA Division II school in Chadron, Neb.
After two consecutive All-State honors and a state championship already under his belt, Beaudrie’s senior year had the looks of an opportunity to truly exert his dominance on the Wyoming football landscape.
But he missed almost his entire senior year with an injury.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back into the groove of playing football every day,” he said.
Beaudrie received his first offer from Chadron last June, but didn’t visit the school until January and recently signed there.
“The coaches were amazing and the players as well,” he said. “They had a connection and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Most impressive, he said, were the facilities, highlighted by a 2018 renovated stadium.
“Everything’s brand new and looks awesome,” he said.
Beaudrie will likely be playing in a hybrid safety-defensive back position for the Eagles.
At Cody, Beaudrie finished his career with 102 tackles and nine interceptions. On offense he racked up 2,317 total yards and 22 touchdowns over his three varsity seasons.
“We are excited that Charlie chose to be an Eagle,” Chadron State coach Jay Long said. “He is a very talented athlete and if he chooses to put in the work to be a college football player his talent will give him the opportunity to be a great one for us.”
He won’t be the first member of his family to make it to the college ranks. His older brother John Beaudrie played baseball at Colorado Mesa University.
Beaudrie’s father Joe Beaudrie said it was the competitiveness at the college level that John has conveyed most to his younger brother.
“Every season they’re looking to find the best people and you will lose your spot if you’re not one of them,” Joe said. “If you want it more than everybody else you’ve got to do more than everybody else.”
Beaudrie said he played well in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl senior all-star game in January and is ready to get on the gridiron again.
“I’m excited,” Beaudrie said. “I love just running and hitting people.”
Chadron State competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference against teams like Colorado Mines, Black Hills State and Colorado State-Pueblo. The Eagles are coming off three consecutive winning seasons.
“To come in as a freshman and learn from upperclassmen when they’re already having that much success is just going to boost you that much more as a freshman,” Beaudrie said.
Beaudrie also received offers from Western Colorado, University of Mary and Dickinson State. He will be joined at Chadron by fellow Wyoming 3A football stars Dean Shaw of Star Valley and Jeydon Cox of Jackson.
Come late summer, Beaudrie will be in Nebraska, playing his favorite sport again and working to succeed at the college level.
“He’s more than up for the challenge,” Joe said. “Since he was a little kid, this is what he’s wanted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.