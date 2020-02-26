Being the best means you attract the most attention and are the team everyone else wants to beat.
The Park County 19U girls hockey team knows this well after winning five straight state titles and on Sunday in the state championship at Riley Arena, Jackson pulled off the upset.
“To be in the top two for six years is amazing,” Ice Cats coach Angie Johnson said. “Six championship games in six years is a lot of pressure. No matter how mentally prepared you think you are there’s still nerves and anxiety. Sometimes things happen for a reason so we can be better.”
The Ice Cats lost the game 5-0 to take second and finished the season with a 19-3-2 record.
“I think we can all learn from this,” Kamden Harris said. “It was a very sad moment for all of us so next season we will just have to work harder and want it a lot more so we don’t have this same feeling. This isn’t the end. We will be back next year to get our trophy back.”
The Ice Cats had defeated Jackson 4-1 the previous night, but things weren’t the same Sunday and the game was scoreless after the first period.
“One of the biggest differences from the night before was that we were having fun and staying positive as a team, and throughout the season our hardest games have always been the ones where we weren’t being positive or we were upset about silly mistakes,” Kennedi Johnson said.
Jackson got on the board with a power play goal by August Otto in 6:48. Less than a minute later Gabby Batchen scored in 7:12 to give Jackson a 2-0 lead after the period.
“We just didn’t start the game like we should have,” Kayla Kolpitcke said. “We held them through the first, but they scored two in the second and I think that knocked us off our mental game a bit. We got into our heads and when we came out in the third period, we played hard but it wasn’t quite enough.”
In the third, Batchen scored her second goal in 9:39, Quinn Ellingson scored in 12:47 and Katy Yarrow found the net in 14:57 on another power play opportunity.
Kolpitcke finished with 23 saves for Park County.
“There was a lot of stress and anxiety with the huge role we had to play,” Jessica Shankle said. “Everyone was there expecting a win and I think we let us get the best of us. We beat the team all season and with most people in the state rooting against us I think it just was a build up, but nothing can take away everything we have accomplished.”
While disappointed, the girls said they learned some important lessons after the loss.
“Taking the loss in the championship wasn’t the worst thing because it will help us refocus for our goals next year,” Kennedi Johnson said. “I’ve learned that you always have to give 100% even when you think you can’t and you have to encourage others.”
Earlier games
Park County opened the tournament Friday with a 4-1 win over Rock Springs.
“They were fired up and ready to go,” coach Johnson said. “They played well as a team and had a lot of fun.”
Shankle scored all four goals for the Ice Cats, who took a 2-0 lead in the first with goals at 9:07, with an assist from Kennedi Johnson, and 13:59. In the second she scored at 6:44 with an assist from Hudsen Selk and she scored again at 9:09.
Rock Spring’s Zoey Brown scored in the second period.
Kolpitcke had 26 saves during the game.
“Rock Springs was our best game. We slowed down and made amazing passes and really did everything we practice on and perfected,” Shankle said. “It was by far the best game of the season I had seen.”
On Saturday the Ice Cats faced Laramie, the one team that beat them during the regular season.
“We came out strong against Laramie,” Kolpitcke said. “They had beat us earlier in the season and we were ready for redemption. We worked well as a team and put together everything we’ve been practicing all season.”
Park County won 2-0 with both goals scored in the second period. Kennedi Johnson found the net in 10:40 off an assist by Shankle and Shankle scored at 13:44 with an assist from Harris.
Kolpitcke finished with 20 saves.
“That game was by far the most physical game,” coach Johnson said. “We’re very proud of how they maintained their focus.”
The Ice Cats faced Jackson on Saturday night, with both teams unbeaten to that point.
“I think we played good and confident on Saturday,” Harris said. “We had constant pressure on the puck, skated with confidence, and were very positive to get the win.”
Park County never trailed during the game, with Selk scoring in at 5:18 in the first with an assist from Shankle to give the Ice Cats a 1-0 lead.
Shankle added to the lead with another goal in the second at 5:01 with an assist by Olivia Tidlow-Tranel. Jackson’s lone goal also was scored in the period by Ellingson.
In the third Shankle scored in 9:49 and Anna Brenner scored the final goal in 11:44 on a power play.
Kolpitcke made 14 saves.
“On Saturday night we came out strong because we knew that Jackson was ready to win, and we were not going to let that happen,” Kennedi Johnson said. “Our passes were strong, we were working as a team, and we could get the puck out of our zone with ease.”
Looking back on the season the girls said their favorite part was being with each other.
“Personally my favorite part of the season was becoming a family with girls that I would not have met without being a part of this team,” Kennedi Johnson said. “Every moment spent with them is unpredictable and I wouldn’t have traded our bond for anything.”
Shankle said this team’s bond was the strongest of any team she’s been a part of.
“The season was amazing, with lots of bonding and happiness,” she said. “We had our ups and downs like every team but we push through and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
