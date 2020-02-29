It wasn’t enough for a win, but the Cody girls basketball team stayed with Riverton all day Saturday in a 40-33 defeat to end the regular season.
It was a continuation of a trend where the Fillies are playing better against top conference teams in the last part of the season.
Cody opens 4A West conference tournament play Thursday against Green River.
Kennedi Niemann scored 11 and Torrie Schutzman 10 to lead the Fillies on senior night. Lone senior Teagan Thompson scored four points, was active in the paint all night and sank a late jumper as Cody worked to stay in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.