Freshman Luke Talich erupted for 31 points, including 19 in the third quarter alone, to carry the Cody boys basketball team to a 64-56 victory over Buffalo Saturday afternoon at Sweitzer Gym.
After a back-and-forth first half, which the Broncs led, 29-26, at halftime, Talich ran off Cody's first 17 points in the eight-minute third period and spurred Cody to a 16-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter before the Bison rallied back as close as six points before game's end.
Point guard Coy Novakovich complemented Talich with 12 points for the Broncs, who improved to 5-7 on the season in their only game of the week.
Cody played without starting forward Hunter Hays, who was on a college football recruiting trip to Idaho State. Also, the Broncs won despite two other starters, center Duncan Radakovich and forward Tristan Blatt having playing time seriously curtailed because of foul trouble.
