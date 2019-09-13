The second ranked Cody Broncs football team won with an all-out aerial attack on Friday night, beating Worland 28-14 on the road.
Tristan Blatt dominated both sides of the ball with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Quarterback Hunter Hays threw all four touchdowns through the air, completing 197 passing yards. He finished the night throwing 12-for-23.
It was a stark contrast from the week before where he completed only one pass for 16 yards.
But it was defense that truly helped the Broncs win on Friday night, forcing five Worland turnovers. With Blatt's second interception of the game Cody jumped into the driver's seat about halfway through the fourth quarter with the ball and a two touchdown lead.
Worland received the ball to start but on its' second play from scrimmage Keith Conner fell on a fumble to give the Broncs the ball for the first time.
It was five plays later Tristan Blatt hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception at 8:53 in the first to go up 7-0.
Hays threw an interception with 4:17 left in the first but on the next possession the Broncs defense blocked a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-3 from their own 27-yard line to get the ball back.
Then, with second-and-15 on their own 6-yard line, Hays orchestrated a bold play call, dropping back into the end zone and completing a 16-yard pass to Paul Lovera. Two plays later, Hays aired it out again, finding Blatt deep for a 67-yard TD with 6:55 left in the second. The four play, 89-yard drive put Cody up 14-0.
Blatt was just getting warmed up at this point, intercepting a Rudy Sanford pass on the very next drive.
But the Broncs struggled with penalties in the first half committing seven for 33 yards. They finished with 13 infractions, while Worland was only called for seven.
With 23 seconds left in the second and a first-and-goal on the Cody 7-yard line, Worland running back Jaime Luna took a handoff and scored on an end-around run.
At the half Cody led 14-7.
Hays finished the half throwing 6-for-11 with 123 passing yards. Drew Trotter led the Broncs on the ground with 17 yards on four carries.
Hays fumbled on the Broncs first possession of the second half and then Cody committed two penalties to give Worland prime position on the 10-yard line.
The Broncs defense then got four straight stops, highlighted by a Conner tackle for a Worland loss of 7 yards. The Warriors then went for it on fourth down and Sanford threw an interception, allowing Cody to dodge a magnum bullet.
The Hays-Blatt combo kept getting ordered on the next drive as the QB found the receiver two times in a row for 38 total passing yards.
With 6:00 left in the third, Hays ran towards the sideline and found Trotter with a 12-yard lazer to the end zone. After Devon Brown's PAT the score was 21-7.
Worland found offensive rhythm when it got the ball back, sparked by a 28-yard Luna rush. A few plays later, with less than a yard to go on fourth down from the Cody 5-yard line, Sanford ran it 3 yards for a big first down. He then repeated the same call on the next play and scored. After the QB also kicked home the PAT, it was 21-14 with 1:14 left in the third.
Cody opened the fourth with a fruitless drive into Worland territory.
A Chaz Cowie 30-yard rush brought the Broncs within the 5-yard line but with fourth-and-goal on the 1-yard line - the nose of the ball five inches from the end line - Hays was sacked 8 yards into the backfield.
But just two plays later the Cody defense saved the day again, recovering a Luna fumble on the 16-yard line.
It took Hays just three plays to make it 28-14 on another passing score when with 9:24 left, he rolled to his right and found Paul Lovera for an 8-yard TD.
As soon as the Warriors got the ball again the Broncs forced another turnover as Blatt nabbed his second interception of the game which returned the Broncs the ball deep in the red zone.
Although the Broncs couldn't score here the drive wasn't a complete failure as they were able to eat up four minutes of valuable game clock.
Blatt's third interception came with :31 left, putting an exclamation mark on the win. He finished with 134 total yards.
Trotter chipped in 45 total yards on nine carries and two receptions, along with a touchdown.
Luna led the Warriors with 110 yards on 18 carries. Sanford threw 8-for-21 for 125 total yards.
Cody will play its home opener next Friday with a 6 p.m. start against Rawlins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.