Freshman Kennedi Niemann played beyond her years and Torrie Schutzman shot from beyond the arc.
And the guard combination pushed the Cody girls basketball team to a commanding second-half lead over Worland.
The Lady Warriors then threw a Halloween-level scare into the Fillies and they adopted the old-style, Dean Smith-North Carolina-Four Corners survival tactic to win 41-34 Tuesday night at Sweitzer Gym.
Turning in her finest offensive performance, Niemann scored 17 points on a mix of drives and long shots as the Fillies built a 13-point lead by half-time. Then Schutzman took advantage of wide-open looks to hit 3-pointers after Worland’s defense adjusted on Niemann to keep the margin there.
That worked fine until Worland nipped at the lead, shrinking it to five points in the fourth quarter.
From there, coach Chris Wagner ordered Cody to work the clock with passes around the perimeter until the Warriors withdrew from their zone or began fouling.
Seconds, then minutes, eroded off the clock without Worland reacting and then Schutzman hit a runner in the lane to push the lead back to seven and that basically finished off the Warriors’ charge.
“We held our composure at the end,” said Wagner after Cody backed off the pace and stymied Worland’s game plan. “They were kind of baiting us into making mistakes.”
The win gave the Fillies a 3-2 record going into a Friday game at Powell.
Schutzman added 13 points, making a couple of deep threes at the beginning of the second quarter and then throwing down the key bucket late.
“We had to find the open person,” she said of Cody’s offense, and for a time it was her. Then, as the Fillies shortened the game with Worland refusing to retreat from the defense that had worked well, Schutzman spied an opening at the top of the key, dribbled past the foul line and let fly with the shot that gave Cody a safe 37-30 margin.
“I just saw the lane and I just took it,” she said.
Brittan Bower (five points) and Teagan Thompson (three), also made important shots along the way.
Not all teams can thrive with a freshman playmaker, though going into preseason practice, the 5-foot-5 Niemann was confident enough based on past experience of playing against upperclassmen that should could fit in.
She said the late slow-down game benefited Cody, calming things down and breaking Worland’s momentum.
“I was thinking we need to take care of the ball, for sure,” Niemann said.
Not only did Niemann say she is now more comfortable on the floor five games into the season, but Wagner said he was expecting this type of emergence.
“She came out of her shell offensively,” he said. “We know what she’s capable of.”
Now Worland does, too.
