A former Cody High School tennis player won his first coach of the year award last weekend in Casper as his former coach won his 19th.
Powell High School coach Joe Asay was named North 4A Conference Boys Tennis Coach of the Year alongside the coach he played for in 1988 – Cody coach Norm Sedig, who was again named Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
For Sedig, it was his 10th award as girls coach. He has won nine for boys.
“We had a no-cut program and if I had cut him, he probably wouldn’t be where he is today in tennis,” Sedig said. “Joe fell in love with the game. He has played a lot since graduating and has become an excellent player and now, an outstanding tennis coach.”
The Panthers won regionals and the Fillies fell one point shy. Both teams are top contenders going into the state tournament this weekend in Gillette.
Asay’s Panthers were undefeated conference champions as were Sedig’s Fillies.
Asay played tennis for the Cody Broncs in 1988, coming out for tennis his senior year after a season-ending football injury his junior year.
Sedig said as he was a beginner on a strong boys team and didn’t play varsity. But that year lit a spark.
“I picked up a racquet the summer before my senior year and I’ve been a passionate fan of tennis ever since,” Asay said. “I’ve played the local tournaments for this past many years, building incredible relationships. In fact I first met my future mother-in-law on the courts.”
He said he and his wife have almost never missed a tournament in an area that has become a big tennis hotspot in the state, due in part to the success of the high school program.
“Norm will admit he didn’t know much if anything about tennis when he was asked to take the job, but he loved sports and competition and has been a major proponent for tennis in the community and in Wyoming High School tennis,” Asay said.
