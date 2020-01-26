The Cody boys basketball team knocked off Rock Springs 64-37 Saturday at home in Sweitzer Gym after losing to Kelly Walsh, 61-47, in Casper Friday night.
The results brought the Broncs' record to 4-7 on the season.
Forward Hunter Hays was Cody's big gun in the first game with 23 points and forward Tristan Blatt added 8 points.
After a tight first period versus Rock Springs, which Cody led, 18-15, the Broncs turned up their defense, employing a 2-3 zone far more than they had at any other time this season. That prevent defense allowed the Tigers just four points in the second quarter and eight in the third. Cody really pulled away with a 21-point fourth period.
Guard Coy Novakovich led the team with 14 points and he was supported by Blatt, who had 11, and center Duncan Radakovich with 10.
The Broncs' next game is at home Saturday at 4:30 against Buffalo.
