Both Northwest College soccer teams have hit a rough patch in their seasons after strong starts.
The men’s team (6-8-1) is currently riding a six-game losing streak after winning six of its nine games to start the season. They were swept last weekend during a two-game home finale stretch in Powell.
On sophomore day Saturday, the Trappers lost 2-1 to Northeast Colorado Junior College in OT.
After a scoreless first half, in the 53rd minute, Ryan Almeida scored on cross-pass sent from Manny Garcia that he knocked in for a header goal.
In the 62nd, Northeast tied it up at 1-1 with a goal.
The Plainsmen peppered Arthur Lopes with shots throughout the second half, but he was able to turn away each one and force overtime.
With 7:38 left in OT Northeast scored the winning goal on a left footed shot through the right side of the goal.
On Sunday, Northwest fell 1-0 to Western Nebraska. After the Mustangs scored in the 39th minute, the Trappers held tough on defense but could not convert offensively. Lopes made four saves in the loss.
Lopes is tied for fourth in Region IX with a .776 save percentage.
The Trappers lost won against Western Wyoming in a 2-0 victory Sept. 21.
Northwest will finish the regular season on Saturday at Central Wyoming. The Trappers won 5-0 when they last played on Sept. 7.
The Northwest women’s soccer team (3-11) has lost nine straight since their last win on Sept. 13.
They had their senior day spoiled on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to Northeast Colorado Junior College. After the Plainsmen had three goals to start off the first half, the Trappers were able to exert more offensive pressure in the second half. But it would be to no avail as they failed to score and allowed two more Northeast goals.
Northwest lost 4-2 on Sunday against Western Nebraska in a much closer match.
Western struck first with two late first half goals but Northwest cut their lead to 2-1 in the 66th minute on an unassisted goal from Sapirah Broussard.
In the 69th the Mustangs scored again on a breakaway play and in the 80th added another to make it 4-1.
But the Trappers wouldn’t quit. Ali Krediet beat the Mustangs goalie on a one-on-none unassisted fast break just 30 seconds later. Despite tough play in the game’s waning minutes, the Trappers could not cut the margin any closer.
Goalie Alexa Williams leads Region IX and is sixth in the nation with 143 saves on the season.
The Trappers will finish out their regular season Saturday with a road game at Central Wyoming. When the two teams faced off earlier this year, Northwest won 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.