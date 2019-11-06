Mascot
BOB KENNEDY

Cody High School had a new mascot donated by Pinnacle Bank that was unveiled at Friday’s football game. Cheer coach Brittany Schumacher said they are keeping the mascot’s identity secret but the team is excited to have a mascot again to help keep the crowd loud and engaged.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.