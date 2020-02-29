Senior Coy Novakovich liked that the last game he played in Sweitzer Gym would come to so dramatic a finish.
Even more so he was glad to help Cody come out on the winning end.
Cody held off Riverton in the final seconds for a 64-59 win Saturday in the final regular season game of the year. The Broncs (7-12, 3-3) play Evanston on Thursday in the opening round of the 4A West conference tournament.
Fitting for senior night, the Cody seniors led the way Saturday. Novakovich and Tristan Blatt each scored 17, Hunter Hays 13 and Duncan Radakovich nine. Fellow senior Jackson Davis also played big minutes on both sides of the ball and added a crucial trey.
After Riverton clawed its way back in the fourth, evening the score at 59 with 45 seconds remaining, Cody sealed the win at the free throw line. With 17 seconds left, Blatt sank one of two at the line to go up 60-59. After a miss by Riverton’’s Damon Devries (game-high 23 points) and a turnover, Novakovich was fouled with four seconds remaining and sank both ends of a one-and-one for a 62-59 advantage.
Just one second later, after another Riverton turnover, Blatt sealed the win with a pair of free throws.
