The Cody Legion B team’s season came to an end with a top-four finish at the B State Tournament in Sheridan during the weekend.
The Cubs went 2-2, one game short of advancing to the title game.
“Coach Connor McLeod and I were proud of the team’s performance at the state tournament,” coach Beau White said. “The guys gave us their best effort and played their best baseball at the end of the season, and that is what we had hoped going into the tournament.”
The Cubs finished the season 13-29 overall.
“This group of guys really improved from the beginning of the season, which is one of our goals when the season begins,” White said. “They came to the field and worked hard every day and their effort paid off at the state tournament. I am very proud of this team and look forward to great things from them next season.”
Cody 7, Cheyenne 5
On July 17, the Cubs opened the tournament with a close win over Cheyenne.
“I thought the guys came out ready to compete in the Cheyenne game,” White said. “Our pitchers did a great job pitching out of several tough situations, and we were able to score a couple of key runs in the sixth inning.”
Cody took the lead in the second inning, loading the bases on a single by Chance Moss, a hit batter and walk. Moss scored on a passed ball.
Cheyenne tied the game in the bottom of the frame but the Cubs scored three runs in the third on singles by Trey Thomasson and Chance Moss, an error, walk, ground out and passed ball.
A sac bunt by Brady Deming gave Cody a 5-1 lead in the fourth, but Cheyenne came back to tie the game in the fifth.
“The team kept their composure when Cheyenne made their comeback and I thought that was very important going into the last two innings of a tied game,” White said.
In the sixth, a walk, and singles by Trey Thomasson, Chance Moss and Logan McLeod scored two more and Cody held on for the win.
Chance Moss went 3-4, Trey Thomasson 3-5 and Logan McLeod 1-3.
Deming started the game, giving up five runs on five hits through 4 innings. Will Thomasson earned the win, giving up no runs on one hit through 3 innings.
Cody 11, Evanston 10
Cody remained undefeated after a walk-off win Thursday.
Trailing 10-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Cubs put up five runs to win the game.
Deming walked to start the inning and then Cody loaded the bases on two errors. A single by Dominic Phillips scored the first run, another came in when Ben Reinker walked and Cody tied the game on an error by the shortstop.
With runners on second and third, Will Thomasson bunted into a fielder’s choice to bring in the winning run on a squeeze play.
“We got a leadoff walk in the seventh which started the comeback,” White said. “More than anything our team stayed focused and put the ball in play and put pressure on their defense. We had the bases loaded with one out on the last play, and we executed a squeeze play to get the winning run across the plate.”
The Cubs started slow, trailing 4-0 after the top of the first but tied the game in the bottom of the frame on an error, double by Deming, single by Chance Moss, fielder’s choice and sac fly by Devon Torczon.
Evanston scored one in the second, but Cody answered with two in its half on singles by Deming and Chance Moss.
Evanston scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh before Cody’s comeback.
“Evanston hit the ball really well, but we were able to match their run production early in the game, which ended being important in the outcome,” White said. “Our hitters had a lot of good at-bats and ran up the pitch count on their starter.”
At the plate, Deming and Dominic Phillips went 2-3.
Connor Moss earned the win, giving up two runs on three hits through 1/2 innings. Trey Thomasson started the game, going 3 innings and allowing five runs on six hits. Torczon pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
Sheridan 16, Cody 1
Cody faced Sheridan on Friday in the semifinals and lost 16-1.
With seven hits, four walks and two errors, the Jets jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first.
Sheridan scored three more in the second, with its final run coming in the fourth.
Cody scored in the third on a walk, single by Trey Thomasson and single by Deming.
“Sheridan was a very good team, and the eventual champions of the B state tournament,” White said. “Our defense was not as solid as it had been the first two games, but they hit the ball really well. We put a lot of baseballs in play against them but were unable to string together base hits.”
Deming went 1-2, and Connor Moss and Trey Thomasson 1-3.
Phillips took the loss, giving up seven runs on three hits through 1/3 of an inning. Reinker pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs on eight hits.
Powell 14, Cody 1
The Cubs were eliminated on Saturday with a 14-1 loss to Powell.
Powell scored four runs in the first, but Cody got one back in the second when Will Thomasson reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on another ground out.
From there it was all Powell as the Pioneers scored four in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Nick Picchi went 1-1, Chance Moss and Deming 1-2, and Torczon 1-3.
Will Thomasson took the loss, giving up 10 runs on nine hits through 3 innings. Torczon pitched 1 inning and allowed four runs on three hits.
“I want to thank all the parents, family, and friends who supported us throughout the season,” White said. “We appreciate it.”
