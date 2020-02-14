The Yellowstone Quake couldn't find much offensive rhythm Saturday night, losing 5-0 to the Great Falls Americans at Riley Arena.
After a close first period, Great Falls (29-9-4) exploded for three goals in the second to mostly put the game away.
Cody-local Hudgel Selk got the start in goal for the Quake (17-23-2), making 33 saves on 37 shots.
Michael Allman relieved Selk with 4:21 left in the second period and saved eight of the nine shots he faced.
The Quake were outshot 46-22 in total.
On Friday, the Quake fell 5-2 to Great Falls.
Will Yates and Brock Risdon each had a goal for Yellowstone in the weekend opener.
With only 10 seconds remaining in the second, Risdon scored on an assist from Tyler Cramer to pull his team within a 3-2 deficit.
But in the third the Quake couldn't find net and the Americans added two more.
The Quake will hit the road next weekend with games against Sheridan and Bozeman. It will be a critical two-game slate as the Quake currently sit only one point out of fourth place with only four regular season games remaining.
