The Yellowstone Quake won an overtime thriller on Tuesday night, beating the Bozeman Ice Dogs 4-3 in a shootout.
Tied 3-3 after three periods of regulation and overtime, Dylan Rumpke sent home the winning goal in the second round of the shootout. The Ice Dogs then hit post on their next shot, clinching the Quake victory.
The game was played before a nearly sold out house at Riley Arena with 425 people in attendance.
Michael Allman led the Quake in goal with 51 saves in goal. Despite Bozeman jumping out to a 3-1 lead early in the first period, Allman buckled down for the remainder and never let a single puck cross his goal line. The Ice Dogs outshot the Quake 54-31 on the night.
Tyler Cramer made it 3-2 in the second and then Will Yates netted the equalizer goal with 7:21 left in regulation on a power play. Yates beat Bozeman goalie Domagoj Troha over his left shoulder with a slap shot he sent from just inside the blue line.
Rumpke took a slow skate into the goal on his game-winner, before quickly sliding it past Troha.
The Quake have handed Bozeman (24-5-0) two of their five losses on the season.
Yellowstone (11-16-2) will play Helena (5-25-0) on the road Friday and Saturday.
