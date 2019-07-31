One of my favorite people, who just happened to be an old Pennsylvania Dutchman, had a saying when he didn’t like someone or some group. It didn’t matter how many were involved, one or several, it was always, “Da Bums!” It was delivered with a thick German accent and a growling combination of contempt and disapproval.
When I saw the video on TV last week of a 9-year-old girl being charged and tossed in the air by an angry bison bull, that’s what went through my mind. If you didn’t see the video, a group of around 50 adults had formed a semicircle of sorts around the grazing bull and were taking pictures for several minutes before the bull had enough. Reportedly, some of the picture takers were within 10 feet of the bull when it finally became upset.
Apparently, the bull was minding its own business, peacefully grazing along Observation Trail close to Old Faithful geyser when the camera-toting tourists became enamored of it and decided to close in. Included with the group was a little 9-year-old girl. When the bull attacked, this innocent child was totally abandoned by everyone, including her parents, who I assume were with her initially.
The little girl basically froze in place as the adults scattered, more concerned about saving their own butts than helping the youngster. The child was hooked by the bull and catapulted through the air. On the video it looked like she literally somersaulted over the top of the bull. Its protest duly registered, the cranky old bull wandered away.
Okay, here’s where I’m at. I’m not even going to preach about how stupid it is to approach any wild animal that closely, even a park critter. However, I will say that, in my opinion, every adult in that group of cowards should be charged with child abuse or child endangerment – especially her parents. That was the most pathetic example of stupid, combined with extreme cowardice, I’ve seen in my life.
What is wrong with her parents? Why didn’t they even try to help her? What about the other so-called adults in the group, especially the men? Seems like everyone was so concerned about saving their own hides no one even tried to help a 9-year-old girl who had no idea what was happening and had obviously trusted her safety to the wrong group of jerks.
Am I mad about this? You bet! But I’m also disappointed.
The good part of the entire fiasco is the youngster suffered no permanent physical damage that they could find at the clinic. She was treated and released. As for her emotional and mental health, that’s probably another story – and unfortunate.
On the other hand, hopefully those people now understand to read and obey posted signage and that “wild animal” means exactly that. And that the park is not a Disneyland attraction, it’s the real thing. Unfortunately, too many of our visitors think that’s just hype and that Yellowstone is little more than a free-ranging petting zoo.
As far as I’m concerned, when a too-closely crowded critter turns on an adult who should know better, goring, biting, clawing or stomping them, that’s fair dinkum, as the Aussie’s would say. But the children still rely, sometimes unfortunately, on the good sense of their adults to protect them.
As for those so-called adults that ran like scared 10-year-olds when the bull attacked the little girl, all I can say is, “Da Bums!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.