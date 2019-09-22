Preston leads Broncs cross country in Sheridan
Senior Owen Preston placed fifth among 68 finishers to lead the Cody boys cross-country team to a third-place finish Saturday at the Michelle Ludwig Invitational in Sheridan.
Preston covered the 5-kilometer course at the Veterans Administration Hospital in 17 minutes, 6 seconds. Sheridan won its own meet with a score of 33 points. The Broncs total was 111 points. Freshman David Juergens was the second placer for Cody in 18:16.
Baylee Stafford finished seventh in the girls race to lead the Fillies with her time of 20:20. Emmy Bower was next for Cody in 21:14.
As a team the Fillies finished fourth. Natrona won the meet with 48 points. Cody's score was 85.
