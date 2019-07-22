When it comes to competing on a national stage for any sport, there are a few certain characteristics that stay consistent no matter the activity. One aspect – the talent level will be high, with people from around the country congregating to prove they are the best at their respective pursuit.
Bridger Brengle, 15, got her first taste of this level July 2-7 when she competed in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Rodeo Finals in Guthrie, Okla. For Brengle, a Cody High School student, it was her first experience competing at a national competition, an experience where the lights shine bright on any competitor.
NLBRA is an indoor rodeo circuit that goes on mostly during the winter months, aside from the summer rodeo finals.
Brengle competed in the Big Sky Little Britches Circuit which features rodeo competitions in Laurel. In order to compete in Guthrie, Brengle had to qualify from the Big Sky circuit, where she punched her ticket to Oklahoma off a number of second place finishes last winter. She was the only Cody resident to compete in nationals, which Brengle found “nerve wracking.”
Brengle’s specialty is goat tying and not surprisingly, it was where she performed best at nationals.
“Goats, you can always find a new way to get better,” she said. “In poles and barrels, a lot of it’s dependent on the horse. Some of that you can’t really change.”
She exploded off her horse and onto the goat to take 25th in the second round of competition in 8.6 seconds after a shaky first round. Her rebound performance helped her finish 34th overall in goat tying.
“My second one I felt pretty good about,” Brengle said. “It wasn’t super fast but was pretty smooth and there wasn’t a whole lot of mistakes.”
In pole bending and barrel racing Brengle admits her nerves got the best of her. She said her hands were shaking as she held the reigns in the cramped arena space.
“It got to me a little bit,” Brengle said. “Pole bending and barrels, it’s hard because it’s hard to be consistent.”
Making matters more difficult, the rodeo arena was much smaller than she is used to competing on.
“It’s hard, there’s just not a lot of space to run around,” Brengle said. “Some horses need to get walked around beforehand.”
The close corridors in pole bending gave some riders and their horses an illusion that the last end pole led immediately into a fence, Brengle said.
“The pole bending horses really didn’t want to go all the way around the pattern like they were supposed to, Bridger’s mother, Amanda Brengle, said.
It was also Bridger Brengle’s horse, Fritz’s, first time at a large rodeo. He was thrown into the jungle, the air thick with dense Oklahoma humidity outside the massive rodeo complex.
In barrel racing Brengle picked up her sister’s horse Missy, but her luck didn’t fair much better.
“We had a bit of a rough day,” she said.
But the week was still a success as far as Brengle is concerned, with valuable experience gained that she will use when she expects to return next summer and beyond.
“With how the arena is set up you kind of need to ride different,” Brengle said. “Little details that I need to work on when I’m riding.”
The Brengles also got to camp with some friends from South Dakota, where events turned less than serious rather quickly.
“Tons of water fights,” Amanda Brengle said. “In golf carts we’d drive people and just start throwing water balloons and squirting them.”
When back in Cody, Bridger Brengle practices at her house and at her neighbor’s personal arena while receiving valuable instruction from her mother, Amanda, who competed in goat tying at the University of Wyoming.
“She didn’t have much of a choice (to compete),” Amanda Brengle said with a laugh. “I’ve always done it so of course the girls have always done it.”
Only a single year separates Bridger from her sister, Blair, 14, who also competes in rodeo. Maybe in the future they will work together like teammates, but for now the two sisters behave more like Venus and Serena Williams on the rodeo grounds.
“It gets a little competitive,” Amanda Brengle said.
When not competing in rodeo, Bridger Brengle can often be found working the scoreboard at Cody Nite Rodeo and living the life of a typical Cody High School student.
With her 16th birthday quickly approaching she asked her mother for one thing: a new saddle.
“One that you win?” Amanda Brengle questioned her daughter.
Not quite.
“I was thinking one that you’d buy,” she replied.
