Layton, Utah, took an early lead Sunday and the Cody Legion baseball team wasn't able to catch up in a 6-3 loss that eliminated the team from the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.
Post 87 got things going in the second with a solo shot by Carson Shaffer. In thie third Shaffer hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0.
Cody struggled to get down the timing of Utah's slower pitcher and didn't get a hit until the fifth inning. In the frame, Ethan Johnston reached on a walk and Cody Phillips got on after an error by the third baseman. Devyn Engdahl then hit a double to right to score one run, followed by a double to center by Jared Grenz to score Phillips, while Engdahl was out advance to home. The final run scored on an error.
Utah added two more runs in the sixth.
At the plate Engdahl went 3-2 and Jared Grenz 1-4.
Engdahl took the loss, giving up six runs on seven hits through 5 innings. Tristan Blatt pitched 2 innings and allowed two hits.
