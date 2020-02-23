The Cody Broncs Alpine ski team overcame a third place position on Friday to come back and beat Jackson Saturday during the Britt Farr Memorial Ski Race at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.
Cody bested second place Kelly Walsh by three points and Jackson by six. It was the first time this season either the Cody boys or girls team has beat the perennial powerhouse from Teton County.
Although the Broncs did get a little help from some Jackson falls on Saturday, Cody had its own share of misfortunes on Friday, with James Davis and Sterling Banks both falling during the slalom race.
The Broncs then made their big comeback in giant slalom, led by a fourth place performance from Banks and a fifth place finish from Davis.
It was the third straight race Banks and Davis have been neck-in-neck, with Banks taking the last two square-offs. This time Banks was faster by .15 seconds after only .04 seconds quicker two weeks ago in Red Lodge.
Nicole Wagler had her best race of the year in GS as well, taking fifth.
The Fillies took third over the weekend, only two points behind Natrona for second.
Freshman Alaina Gross had her best race of the year in GS placing 10th.
Wagler led the Fillies in slalom taking seventh place.
Gus Mahieu was the Broncs top finisher in slalom in eighth, a career-best for the senior.
A make-up slalom race was held on Thursday, pulled from the home Red Lodge race in early February due to blizzard conditions.
Both the Fillies and Broncs finished second to Jackson in that race. Aspen Kalkowski took sixth for the girls while Davis finished in fifth for the boys.
Next up for the Alpine team is State at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort March 6-7.
