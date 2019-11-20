Long before William F. Cody lent his last name to the founding of the community, he obtained a new first name through hunting.
Buffalo Bill claimed the killing of 4,282 buffalo during his days as a Great Plains supplier of meat to Kansas Pacific Railroad workers.
The story goes that he won an eight-hour shoot-off with Bill Comstock in 1868, another acclaimed buffalo hunter, 68-48, to become the one and only Buffalo Bill.
This occurred in front of witnesses who took a train from St. Louis to a remote Kansas spot, and drank champagne during the contest.
“My great forte in killing buffaloes from horseback was to get them circling by riding my horse at the head of the herd,” Cody said, “shooting the leaders, thus crowding their followers to the left, till they would finally circle round and round.”
Although the fabled showman and his Wild West exhibitions gave the man international prominence and his battlefield experiences as a scout led to the awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor, the multifaceted Cody remained a hunter for most his life, treating big-name clients to backwoods Wyoming big-game hunts from his Pahaska Lodge.
Cody long contended Wyoming was a hunting paradise and his familiarity with the territory led to his interest in establishing a city on the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park.
First, his role as a scout on the plains during the Indian Wars, gained Cody the respect and friendship of the most powerful generals in the United States.
As he became the country’s best-known hunting guide, those associates sometimes called upon him to organize trips.
The most famous such excursion involved His Imperial Highness Grand Duke Alexsei Alexandrovich, 21-year-old son of the Czar of Russia.
Among the partners for the January, 1872 hunt were Gen. Philip Sheridan, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, who became friendly with Cody, artist Albert Bierstadt and Native Americans who declared a truce to show off their skills.
Cody played a significant role in making Grand Duke Alexis welcome once he disembarked from a special train in North Platte, Neb.
Soon, the hunters killed between 20 and 30 buffalo and dined on steaks.
More famous in Wyoming was a 1913 hunt starring the Prince Albert of Monaco, who shot an elk and a bear.
“The big, brown bear I shot has been skinned and the hide will adorn one of my rooms at Monte Carlo,” Prince Albert said.
A newspaper headline of the time read, “Monaco’s Prince Says He’d Like To Be Mayor of Cody If He Didn’t Have Job Ruling Monte Carlo.”
The prince extended his Cody stay longer than planned, saying, “I like the personalities in the West. Men are real out there. I like Colonel Cody more than I can say.”
Buffalo Bill suggested the Prince preside at the opening of the Park County Fair.
“This has been the greatest day of my life,” Cody said. “Think of it. The first ruler of any European country to visit America has come to the little town I started and which bears my name, and is today my guest. He opened our first County fair and I am to guide him through our own Rockies. I wish all of my friends and most of my enemies were with me.”
