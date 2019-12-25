LAS VEGAS – The last time the best bareback riders had a chance to catch Clayton Biglow at the National Finals Rodeo was the sixth round.
In a boggling three-way tie for first, Tilden Hooper, Caleb Bennett and Biglow all scored 88.5 points.
It was as if horses Ain’t No Angel, You See Me and Freckled Frog colluded.
Did anyone bring a chainsaw to perform the Solomonesque carve-up-the-gold-buckle sharing routine?
Even in an event decided by tenths of seconds, a triple tie for first place is as rare as Democrats and Republicans agreeing on anything substantial. It happens, but it takes research to remember when.
The NFR was not prepared for such a victory lap, so in a comical scene three guys had to share two horses while waving to the applauding fans in the Thomas & Mack Center.
“As long as it’s for first, I don’t really care,” Hooper said of a tie.
Hooper, 31, of Shreveport, La., said he could remember only once before in his career finishing in a three-way first-place tie, at a Salinas, Calif. rodeo.
Perhaps the sport should start carrying point scores out to the hundredths?
“The judges have it hard enough,” Hooper said.
Hooper and Bennett were really just renting first place from Biglow, a 24-year-old cowboy from Clements, Calif., who came to the $10 million NFR leading the world money standings.
Biglow won outright or shared 12 rodeo titles this season, including Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Bareback was the wing-ding event of the Cody Stampede, but Bennett, of Corvallis, Mont., emerged with the Stampede Park record of 93.5. Orin Larsen, of Strathmore, Alberta, finished at 93 and Biglow registered 92.
“That was the only time I’ve got a 90 and finished third,” Biglow said.
Not to worry in Vegas. Biglow kept piling up victories, winning the next night too, with a 91.5.
It seemed Biglow could command 90s with finger snaps even on his victory-lap rides. He seemed serene while the excitement swirled around him.
“Don’t pinch me,” Biglow said.
Biglow figured he would wake up relaxing on a golf course somewhere later in the month, golf being his other sport. At 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds Biglow is not constructed for slam dunking in hoops.
His best round is 74.
“I’m a terrible putter,” Biglow said.
Low score good in golf, high score good in rodeo.
Off the charts in those sports would be a 102.7, the identifying number of KCYE FM-Radio, The Coyote, in Las Vegas, which branded itself “Rodeo Radio” and hired Garth Brooks as an endorser.
“It’s your host, me, Garth Brooks,” he said, though he wasn’t really choosing the next song.
Periodically, the station beamed out pithy comments such as “Love live cowboys!”
An excellent adventure
Last summer, then-five-time world bull riding champ Sage Kimzey and three-time bareback champ Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, journeyed to Las Vegas to film “Sage and Tim’s Excellent Adventure,” documenting a one-day, whirl-about-town of hijinks.
The video, showing them playfully experiencing tourist-type activities, was shown in snippets on some of the 14 free shuttle-bus routes ferrying fans to the rodeo.
Kimzey and O’Connell visited bars, spent time with puppet masters who could even imitate Willie Nelson’s voice while pulling his strings and did some indoor skydiving, so cool, O’Connell said, they did it twice.
But the most excellent thing, O’Connell said, took place at the Bellagio Hotel.
“We went into the control room to start the water show,” O’Connell said of the world-famous splashy scene that mesmerizes tourists on the Strip.
O’Connell, 28, was now back in Vegas in December seeking to extend his 2016-18 bareback domination.
On the last ride of his 2018 NFR, O’Connell ripped up his left shoulder and needed sixth months of recovery. That delayed his 2019 debut until June 21, creating a quick deficit in the money standings.
O’Connell came to this 61st annual championship hopeful, and rode well, but not brilliantly.
At the NFR, riding great is what wins the trophies.
Tough enough
Rodeo cowboys often compete in their grubs. They commune with enough dirt to resemble ranch hands.
However, many shine a little brighter on Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, the fifth round this year. They dug into their closets and flashed shirts showing empathy for breast cancer survivors and the currently ill.
The words and date on the cover of the daily sheet program were etched in pink. A pink bow also ornamented the cover. All results and standings sheets were printed on pink paper.
A full-page Wrangler ad inside the program was devoted to Tough Enough To Wear Pink. A cowboy pictured on a bucking horse wore a pink shirt and underneath the photo it read, “Since 2004, Wrangler has raised over $3.5 million for this tremendous cause.”
No one among the 120 competitors showed off a fancier pink shirt than Donna Kay Rule. The instant phenomenon of barrel racing for her second-round triumph, the 61-year-old rookie won another gold buckle on pink night.
“My gosh,” and “dang,” were some of her initial responses to a repeat victory.
Accessorized with a pink scarf, Rule’s shirt, pink with white fringe, was ordered up by her daughter KK. There is no breast cancer in Rule’s family, but the shirtmaker stitched in names of two friends, Edith and Janet, who suffered from the illness, on the left cuff.
“I’m wearing it in honor of them,” Rule said.
Goodbye Elvis
Then, in the middle of it all, Elvis died again.
On one Saturday mid-rodeo, George Strait, Shania Twain, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, and Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat played Vegas, reflecting the deep-down musical tastes of the rodeo crowd.
But in the old days, this was The King’s domain. Elvis starred in the movie “Viva Las Vegas” and sang the song of the same name.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal estimated Presley performed 600-to-800 shows in town. He married at the old Aladdin Hotel and Elvis Presley Boulevard is named for him.
Elvis was 42 when he died in August of 1977, spawning generations of imitators who dressed like him, styled their hair like him, and did their best to sing like him.
Abruptly on Dec. 8, Trent Carini, 57, a prominent Elvis “tribute artist,” passed away one day after suffering a stroke.
There may not have been the same amount of wailing at Graceland in Memphis when the original Elvis died, but it was front-page news in Las Vegas.
The paper paid tribute to Carini. Nightly at the Thomas & Mack, just prior to the grand entry, a line or two of Elvis singing “Viva Las Vegas” played.
But as a city that never sleeps, Las Vegas did not pause its 24-hour action.
Cowboys in the midst of their most important event of the season knew if they parlayed a big night into a gold buckle, they had a buffet of late-night partying choices.
Easy-going steer wrestler Bridger Chambers, 31, of Stevensville, Mont., at his second NFR, waited a long time for a moment in the spotlight. His 3.6-second grapple gave him a buckle.
The 6-5, 240-pound bearded Chambers learned some tricks as a high school wrestler at 215 pounds.
“You really learn your leverage in wrestling,” Chambers said.
And he honed tackling skills playing middle linebacker in football.
Savoring his first NFR win, Chambers indicated he planned to sample the night life and that sleep was not expected in his immediate future.
A few days later, Chambers admitted he did not keep going for 24 hours.
“It was close,” he said, “but I made ’er to bed.”
After all, there was still plenty of rodeo left.
The Wright stuff
Rodeo may be the riskiest of sports. The incidence of injury exceeds football.
Cowboys may be stoic, may ignore doctors’ advice regularly, but attrition is still high.
O’Connell was sidelined for six months. Hunter Cure, the steer wrestler, refused to detail bruises to his unmentionables.
Three cowboys did not survive 10 rounds in Las Vegas, shortening their fields to 14 vying for titles.
Bradley Harter (left hamstring) of Loranger, La., was sidelined after three rounds of saddle bronc riding. Koby Radley (concussion), who made a strong start in bulls, was ordered to the bench for the last three rounds by medical staff. And bareback rider Austin Foss (separated right shoulder) of Terribone, Ore., was out of the last two rounds.
Costly time and place to go on the disabled list.
But Stetson Wright was the equivalent of being back in the saddle again, even though he had no need for one in bulls.
Wright, who turned 20 on July 31, possessed a long reputation and a short resume. A rookie in 2018, the latest member of the famed Milford, Utah, Wright rodeo clan to burst into prominence, won saddle bronc in six rodeos and bulls in 12 this season.
Stetson is the competitive misfit in the family, which was featured in a book and a nationally televised documentary. Everyone else, father, brothers, uncles, cousins, are one-eventers in saddle bronc and Ryder, Rusty, Spencer, and Jesse were all in the top 15 here in Vegas.
Ryder won the crown in 2017, and came to the NFR ranked No. 1 in the world. Spencer won the title in 2014, Jesse in 2012 and Cody in 2010 and 2008. Cody is Stetson’s dad.
This was not a typically grand NFR show for the Wrights. Jesse won the second go and Rusty the fourth, but that was all. Ryder did not once post a score. Injury, it was whispered, but not spoken of aloud.
“She almost bucked me off,” Rusty Wright said of his 89.5 ride on Miss Nancy. “That horse jumped out there and has big, long jumps. I was really nervous and a little scared because that horse bucks so hard and bucks a lot of guys off.”
Doing saddle bronc and bulls regularly – and well – made Stetson an all-around contender, a possible successor to semi-retired roper Trevor Brazile, the winningest cowboy in rodeo history. Stetson won the all-around at the Cody Stampede and confessed the goal of becoming the first cowboy since Ty Murray in 1978 to win the all-around by riding roughstock.
Then he broke his jaw three weeks later at the Dodge City Roundup in Kansas. Time lost prevented him from maintaining top-15 status in saddle bronc.
Wright came to Las Vegas seeking to unseat perennial bulls titlist and event leader Sage Kimzey and to become all-around champ.
“I came in second,” Wright said of trailing Kimzey. “I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve got zero to lose and all to gain.”
On NFR day one, Wright rode bull Monte Walsh for 92.5 points and gold. Day four, Wright rode Holy Holly for 91 points and gold.
Seven rounds into the 10-round Finals, Wright – and other event contenders – faced crunch time.
Time to truly buckle down.
