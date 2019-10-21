(AP) – Sean Chambers passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Xazavian Valladay added 187 yards and a score and Wyoming led from the get-go defeating New Mexico 23-10 on Saturday.
“It was a hard-fought game, and it was a really big win,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “Anytime you can win on the Mountain side that’s huge. I was really pleased with our effort. Our guys played hard despite being a bit dinged up entering the game. We ran the ball well today and threw the ball better.
“Our backs were running hard tonight even though we’re thinner there right now. We are much improved on the offensive line on the season and that is helping us.”
Chambers scored from the 1 as the first quarter ended, boosting Wyoming (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) to a 7-0 lead and the Cowboys never trailed.
Valladay was the workhorse, pounding out 187 yards on 33 carries, his 3-yard touchdown run staking the Cowboys to a 13-0 lead in the third quarter after the point-after kick failed.
Chambers passed to Josh Hartman for a 15-yard score and Cooper Rothke added a 36-yard field goal, both in the fourth quarter. Chambers passed 9 of 15 for 86 yards.
Valladay and Chambers each rushed for more than 100 yards, Chambers gaining 117, and Wyoming out-gained New Mexico 259 to 169.
Tevaka Tuioti passed for 60 yards in relief of Sheriron Jones and pulled the Lobos (2-5, 0-3) to 20-10 with a 21-yard toss to Aaron Molina.
Next up for the Cowboys will be a home game versus the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. Kick off is at noon at War Memorial Stadium.
