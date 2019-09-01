Josh Green held off a stiff challenge from other finalists to capture the bareback title Saturday night on the last night of the Cody Nite Rodeo season as three competitors finished within five points over the three nights of the championships.
Green, an Alabama rider who just won the August monthly belt buckle, continued his recent hot streak and accumulated 239 points to Dylan Sandvick's 236 and Justin Opatrny's 234. All three men scored each night.
The rodeo paid out $45,000 in prize money to culminate the June-August season. Checks, belt buckles and Yeti coolers were awarded.
Other champions were: Justin Stegall in tie-down roping; Brittany Martin in breakaway roping; John Birkholz in saddle bronc riding; Tristan Miner in junior bulls; Cole and Steve Sherwood in team roping; Anna Allshouse in barrel racing; Cashlyn Cooper in junior barrels; and Bo Howell in bull riding. The season's All-Around Cowboy was Stegall. His fiancé Ariana Assini was the All-Around Cowgirl.
