The Cody JV volleyball team recently wrapped up its season with a 10-11 record.
“I have been very happy for the opportunity to work with these athletes and can’t wait to see what another summer of volleyball will do for their game,” coach Charee Critchfield said. “They worked hard throughout the season and although our record is slightly negative, I feel we had a successful season.”
This year’s team was made up of freshmen and sophomores, only one returning with any JV experience.
“As a junior varsity coach, my responsibility is to help the athletes on my court progress in their physical skills and mental game so they will be ready to play on varsity,” Critchfield said. “We went to work, practiced hard and saw success at the (season opening) Riverton Tournament.”
Playing middle blocker for the Fillies were sophomores Lake Harrison and Isabelle Radakovich (also right side), and freshman Gabi Lee.
Freshman Reece Niemann and sophomore Autumn Wilson were outside hitters, with freshmen Laura Phillips and Ava Meier (also a setter) as right side hitters.
Freshman Kennedi Nieman serves as a setter, outside hitter and defensive specialist.
Also, defensive specialists were sophomore Grace Ballou and freshman Gillian Growney. Sophomore Emily Egger was the libero.
“All of my athletes were very adaptive and were able to perform well when the game necessitated shifting people to different positions,” Critchfield said. “This is because five of my 11 players are now, at the end of the season, playing regularly in varsity games. Each of them had opportunities to step up and play on the varsity team, some because of injuries and others because there were positions open that they worked to fill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.